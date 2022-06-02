Celebrating the Spider-Man actor’s 26th birthday, Brie Larson has shared a photo of her with Tom Holland on the set of Avengers: Endgame.

With the birthday of Holland, many co-stars are sharing images of them with the birthday boy, and Larson has gone into the archives of Avengers: Endgame to wish her fellow hero many happy returns. The photo is from the filming of the final battle, with the duo having one interaction in the film as Peter Parker hands off the Nano Gauntlet to Carol Danvers.

Shared to Larson’s Instagram with the wholesome caption “to the only spider I like having in my life, happy birthday”.

Captain Marvel and Spider-Man have only shared the screen once, but Danvers does get namedropped in Spider-Man: Far From Home. With the mindwipe that takes place during the climax of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it unfortunately means Danvers will have no recollection of their time together battling Thanos. Or maybe she will, because magic is weird.

Larson is very active on social media, and recently welcomed in the summer with a swimsuit photo. She’s rumored to appear in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, which the directors have likened to Spider-Man. Larson is confirmed to return to the role in The Marvels, which is due in cinemas July 2023.

Tom Holland has recently announced a break from acting, but will return for a further trilogy of Spider-Man films. A different actor will portray the webhead in the upcoming Disney Plus animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.