After a bizarrely hilarious campaign amongst fans for The Evil Dead‘s Bruce Campbell to take over the role of Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom continues to gather support, the actor with the chin to die for said he lacks the lung capacity to helm the role of the princess of Atlantis.

Even though the petition for such a goofy recasting has now numbered in the thousands and Campbell has himself expressed interest in the past in taking over the part from embattled star Amber Heard, he’s now singing a different tune about the prospect.

Perhaps it was the somewhat terrifying deepfakes that fans created — which saw Campbell’s face transposed onto Heard’s body — but for whatever reason, Campbell’s response is now, “Not my bag.”

“I can’t hold my breath for very long,” he said on Twitter.

Not my bag. I can’t hold my breath for very long. https://t.co/WRkdkq9xuh — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 14, 2022

“I never thought I’d be saying this…but, nice rack, Bruce,” was one fan’s response to the uncanny image the actor shared.

“What if they relent and let you have like a trident hand?” asked one Twitter user, referencing Campbell’s Ash Williams from the Evil Dead films famously sporting a chainsaw hand.

What if they relent and let you have like a trident hand? — Yeah I'm talking shit, but I'm not wrong. ⚜️ (@CaptShtTlkr) June 14, 2022

“Make Ted do it,” was another fan’s response, referencing the actor’s frequent co-star and brother to Army of Darkness director Sam Raimi, Ted Raimi.

Make Ted do it — A Sentient Pile of Garbage (@strictlyeristic) June 14, 2022

Other fans called out Campbell for his flimsy excuse of not being able to hold his breath underwater. After all, he did play retired U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Axe on TV’s Burn Notice.

Right!?! Seems like an Ex navy seal that used to inform on his buddy to the fbi could do just fine! — J.Dehnart (@DehnartJ) June 14, 2022

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected for release on March 17, 2023 and probably won’t star Bruce Campbell, as much as we’d love that.