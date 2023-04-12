Chris Pratt celebrates the success of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ by doing Chris Pratt things

Normally when celebrities celebrate the success of a film or TV series, fans would receive the most gratitude. This could be done through a personalized video made by the actor or some behind-the-scenes photos that were never seen before. So you wouldn’t believe what Chris Pratt did in celebration of the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Over on Twitter, the Mario movie voice actor expressed his gratitude for the success The Super Mario Bros. Movie received. You would think that in celebration, Pratt would do some Mario-related things, such as cosplaying like what Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy did prior to the film’s release. Instead, he shared what he did last weekend.

Yep, no Mario costumes or a simple hat. Pratt shared photos of him fishing, holding goats, and hanging out with some family members in celebration of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s success. He even shared a Bible passage to share how grateful he was to spend time with his brother.

got teased because Lindsay actually found the shed not me but I took a picture like I found it. Am I jealous? Yes. But would I tell her that? No.

Psalm 23 “He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to still water.” #StillwaterRanch pic.twitter.com/1MlsBPrPxo — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 11, 2023

This celebratory post caused some fans to poke fun at the post, mostly because they didn’t expect Pratt to show himself having gone fishing. Regardless, people praised Pratt on how good the Mario movie was, with some claiming that they’re looking forward to watching it this week.

why didn't I expect him to be a basic white boy and do that stupid fish pose. let alone HUNT https://t.co/yWb1g9yM62 — 🫧 Blue 🫧 🪻 SPOILER FREE🪻 (@maroansn) April 12, 2023

It seems like the amount of criticism Pratt received during the trailer’s release died off after The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s theatrical release. The actor was criticized for using “the same voice” when he told fans that people would be “blown away” by his performance. At the end of the day, his Mario performance was seen as acceptable.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie currently sits at an average critics score of 57 percent and a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It managed to earn over $145 million during its domestic opening and has received over $420 million worldwide. Alongside the film’s success, the song “Peaches,” performed by Jack Black, is currently eligible for an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and has already received over 2.6 million streams on Spotify.

If you want to see Chris Pratt’s “nuanced” Mario performance, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now showing in theaters.