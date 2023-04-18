Donald Trump wants ‘nice guy credit’ for releasing series two of his cringeworthy digital trading cards

Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving, or so he thinks.

As previously reported, the former United States president made headlines this week after announcing that he is releasing a second edition of his digital trading cards which has 47,000 copies available. In addition to the news, Trump revealed on his social media platform Truth Social why he considers this set particularly special compared to the previous one, which allegedly “sold out almost immediately.”

In the post shared on April 18, the 76-year-old disclosed that although his trading cards are considered to be a popular item, and he could have sold for much higher than the $99 price tag, he decided not to raise the product’s value because he wanted his supporters “to make money and have fun doing it.” And because he exhibited such a big heart, he briefly mentioned that he sort of wanted credit for being a “nice guy” — apparently he is still reeling from Elon Musk’s stinging words against him.

The second edition of Trump’s trading cards showcases the father of five in numerous digitally altered designs. The list includes Trump performing on stage with a guitar, riding a motorcycle, posing in military attire with a gun, and dressing like the King of Diamonds.

Despite the new designs, the rules of the trading cards remain fairly the same, especially for those that want to win the prizes offered on the site, including the Gala Dinner in Palm Beach, Florida. To qualify for the dinner, an individual must purchase 47 digital cards for $4,653.

Another new addition to Trump’s trading card prizes is geared towards those purchasing it with crypto. The site states that the first 50 people that buy 100 digital trading cards using crypto will be offered an invite to the Gala dinner and an opportunity to get 100 more cards. At this time, it is still being determined how many digital trading cards Trump has sold.