Dwayne Johnson offsets some of the lingering resentment towards his Oprah association with a kind-hearted deed that almost went unnoticed

In 99 percent of cases, Dwayne Johnson doing a good deed tends to be greeted with widespread praise and adulation, even if there’s always going to be a cynical subset who claim the only reason he’s doing it is to maintain his well-curated public persona as an all-round good dude.

Regardless of whether or not you buy into that particular debate, one thing that can’t be argued is that his recent partnership with Oprah Winfrey to launch a relief fund for those affected by the Maui wildfires did not go down as expected. In fact, the backlash to a pair of extraordinarily wealthy superstars asking regular folks for money was treated as a personal insult, regardless of how good their intentions were.

Image via WWE

However, The Rock has been spreading kindness once more, and this time he didn’t even hint at it publicly. Having already paid tribute to fellow WWE alumni Bray Wyatt following his unexpected recent passing at the age of just 36, the sister of the wrestler born Windham Rotunda revealed on social media that the A-list actor and producer had been keeping the entire family’s fridges stocked with groceries and essential as they processed the loss of one of their own.

Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks.



Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries



Love you, ohana. ❤️ — Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) September 10, 2023

Johnson’s kindness almost went completely under the radar until it was celebrated online by Wyatt’s sister Mika Rotunda, which only serves to strengthen the belief that anyone claiming his relentless positivity is nothing but an act doesn’t really have a leg to stand on when he wasn’t exactly shouting it from the rooftops.