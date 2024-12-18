‘DWTS’ and ‘Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran has a new boyfriend and this is NOT a drill, people

Ladies and gentlemen, after weeks of speculation, it is finally official: Jenn Tran is dating her professional dance partner from Dancing with the Stars season 33, Sasha Farber.

After recently hosting a birthday bash with seemingly all of Bachelor Nation in attendance, Jenn had her eyes on one man and one man only: Sasha. In an Instagram post shared on Dec. 17, Jenn debuted a photo of her professional dance partner planting a kiss on her cheek, captioned, “The pics you gremlins have been waiting for,” seemingly confirming their romance once and for all.

If locking lips was not proof enough, Us Weekly doubled down on the relationship confirmation, sharing that an anonymous source had exclusively revealed that “Jenn and Sasha are dating.”

After her devastating split from Devin Strader at the end of The Bachelorette season 21, it’s safe to say that Jenn had instant chemistry with Sasha, joining Dancing with the Stars season 33 just hours after her Bachelorette breakup and ultimately finding her perfect person in the process. You know what they say — everything happens for a reason! (And let’s be real: Jenn dodged a major bullet with Devin.)

Needless to say, this relationship confirmation has been a long time coming, with the DWTS season 33 cast shipping the duo ever since day one. As Rylee Arnold said, “I mean, Jenn and Sasha are so awesome. I can see their chemistry from a mile away. They would be a great match, and I ship it.” Ilona Maher added, “Even if it isn’t a romance or whatever, the friendship that they’ve built — the way that they’ve really helped each other and healed each other — is so beautiful. You can just tell that they actually genuinely enjoy each other’s company in the studio [and] outside the studio, so it’s really cool to see that Dancing with the Stars builds pairings like that, you know, and it is crafted in that way.”

Following the season finale, things started to get even steamier between Jenn and Sasha, with the latter seemingly hard-launching their relationship in an Instagram post on November 13. “Days like this make everything better!!!!” Sasha captioned the post, resulting in an uproar from his and Jenn’s fellow competitors ranging from “Is this the hard launch????” (Nicole Polizzi) to “Oh!” (Chandler Kinney).

Additionally, the pair had previously alluded to being “roommates” on numerous occasions and even attended the final few shows of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together in Canada. Judging by the way things have been looking, Jenn and Sasha really have been attached at the hip this whole time! Whether or not this relationship will last longer than Tran’s former one remains to be seen. Broken-hearted Bachelorette fans were hoping that Jonathon Johnson would come to Jenn’s rescue after Devin was revealed to be more than just a little disturbing, but the ensuing months have confirmed that Jenn and Jon are destined to be friends ⏤ at least as long as Sasha is in the picture. Stay as long as you’d like, Sasha. Jenn could use a good guy after what lowlife Devin put her through.

