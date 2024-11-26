Jenn Tran says ‘DWTS’ partner Sasha Farber helped throughout her ‘Bachelorette’ breakup, and no, he was not her rebound

Ousted Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestant Jenn Tran and her professional dance partner, Sasha Farber, undoubtedly built a special bond throughout the reality television series, however, it might not be as romantic as some may assume…

For those who need a refresher, after being dumped by another Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestant, Joey Graziadei, on The Bachelor season 28, Jenn became the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21, trying her luck at love for the second time. Unfortunately, the New Jersey native ended the show as single as can be, with her final rose recipient, Devin Strader, calling off their engagement shortly after the season came to a close.

Rumored to have some flirtatiousness with fellow Bachelor Nation member Maria Georgas — as well as a former fling who reentered the picture — it’s safe to say the split was as heartbreaking as can be for Jenn, with some infidelity seemingly occurring on Devin’s side. Yikes!

Nevertheless, seemingly kickstarting her healing journey, Jenn joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33 just hours after her Bachelorette breakup went public, heading straight from the “After the Final Rose” television special to Good Morning America to meet her professional dance partner for the first time. Despite being last-minute, the pairing could not have been more perfect, with Jenn and Sasha becoming the best of friends, seemingly spending every waking moment together. How sweet is that?

Despite Sasha soft-launching their rumored relationship via Instagram — as well as Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestants and pros shipping the pair — it looks like Sasha was not necessarily a rebound for Jenn, but instead a shoulder to cry on as she navigated her failed engagement.

Seemingly squashing any romance rumors, Jenn sat down with mother-daughter duo Tish and Brandi Cyrus on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast to discuss her relationship with Sasha, explaining how he helped her through such a tough time in her life.

Here’s what the Bachelorette beauty had to say:

“He definitely was there to help me through it all,” Jenn prefaced, prior to delving into the details of how Sasha was her saving grace.

“I think the best part was there’d be days where we’d be in rehearsals, and I’d get a text about something that just happened with the breakup or whatever… My whole mindset would shift, and he could tell, and he could be like, ‘What’s wrong?'”

According to Jenn, Sasha was extremely understanding and sympathetic towards everything that was going on in her personal life, consistently helping her talk things through, as well as get her mind off of things.

“We’d start dancing, and we’d start like shifting our mindset to other things. I think that really helped me just like forget about what was going on online, and forget about my sexts being released to the world, and all this stuff.”

“It was a really nice distraction to have Sasha there to kind of just help me through all of that, for sure,” she concluded with a smile, and we could not be happier that Jenn found such a strong support system.

Returning to the ballroom tonight (Nov. 26) for one final dance, Jenn and Sasha’s chemistry is certain to be on full display, but will they finally confirm or deny their relationship? To find out for yourself, catch the finale of Dancing With the Stars season 33 tonight at 8pm ET/PT via ABC or Disney Plus.

Additionally, for further updates as to whether Sasha is a supportive significant other, or simply a supportive friend, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with both parties on social media. After all, we are on the edge of our seats!

