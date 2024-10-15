Fans have figured out that Jack Quaid isn’t as MAGA-loving as his dad with a little help from ‘The Boys’

Fans are flocking to Jack Quaid’s defense following his father, Dennis Quaid’s, controversial support of Donald Trump at a recent rally in California.

In case you missed all the loud screaming, Dennis Quaid appeared for a speech during the Republican candidate’s rally in Coachella on October 13, with the actor telling the crowd that they “need to pick a side” ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Dennis Quaid asks if we’re going to be “a nation of law and order” while at a rally for a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/9cQBdmt3U8 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 13, 2024

“Are we going to be a nation of law and order,” Quaid said while donning a Make America Great Again hat, “or wide open borders?”. Quaid’s appearance at the event came as a surprise for longtime fans (it has personally forever ruined The Parent Trap for me), and naturally led to questions around whether his son, The Boys star Jack Quaid, shared similar political views.

Thankfully, internet sleuths quickly deduced that Jack Quaid is not a MAGA supporter, thanks in part to his involvement in The Boys. One netizen discovered that Jack was listed as a member of the Geeks & Nerds for Harris/Walz initiative, and appeared on a pro-Harris panel alongside his The Boys costars Erin Moriarty (who plays Annie) and Chase Crawford (who plays The Deep), and Valorie Curry (who plays the Marjorie Taylor Greene-inspired Firecracker), among other castmates.

Jack Quaid : “Yes dad, I agree we do need to pick a side… except you picked the wrong one” pic.twitter.com/RpSAgO6r82 — David P (@David_Paul_B) October 13, 2024

The Boys fans promptly breathed a sigh of relief that Jack hadn’t followed in his father’s footsteps, with one social media user even imagining an exchange between the pair in the wake of Dennis’ pro-Trump speech. “Yes dad, I agree we do need to pick a side… except you picked the wrong one,” they wrote, alongside a screenshot of Jack’s attendance at the Harris fundraiser.

Users found relief in the caption of Jack’s endorsement of Harris, which saw him praise the presidential hopeful and say she “crushed it last night.” Fans also discovered that Jack had gone on a comment-liking spree over on TikTok, supporting those who were criticizing his father. Yikes.

Jack Quaid liking all these comments is so funny pic.twitter.com/oxTFvGGHRk — . (@professorgay) October 15, 2024

Jack is in good company as part of the Geeks & Nerds for Harris/Walz initiative, which has also enlisted the likes of Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, The Goonies’ Sean Astin and Star Trek’s George Takei.

Jack’s endorsement of Harris is perhaps to be expected, since The Boys is a satire of Trumpism and the very same sentiments echoed during Dennis’ speech (it must’ve gone over Dennis’ head). The actor recently portrayed fellow Republican president Ronald Reagan in the Sean McNamara biopic, Reagan, but maybe his appearance at a Trump rally is evidence that he has gone a little too method.

Dennis even went as far as comparing Reagan to Trump during his rally speech, saying that both former presidents “came along and said, ‘no, we’re not a nation in decline.’” The final nail in the coffin that made The Parent Trap well and truly lose its wholesomeness arrived when Dennis declared that Trump is his “favorite president of the 21st century.”

Dennis joins the likes of Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Hulk Hogan and Elon Musk in endorsing Trump, while Jack is one of multiple celebrity endorsers of Harris, from Olivia Rodrigo to Bette Midler and Mark Ruffalo. I’ll probably never be invited anyway, but I think I know which of those names I’d join at a dinner party and which I’d ask “sorry, who are you again?”.

