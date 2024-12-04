Gisele Bündchen unveils her ultimate retribution against Tom Brady, and it’s a doozy

Nothing says sweet revenge quite like flaunting new love in your ex’s favorite paradise — and Gisele Bündchen knows exactly how to play this game. The supermodel, 44, made waves over Thanksgiving when she was spotted smooching her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 36, during a romantic getaway to Santa Teresa, Costa Rica — the very destination her ex-husband, Tom Brady, 47, used to frequent in between seasons of the NFL.

Bündchen appeared completely unbothered by the media frenzy over her highly publicized romance following her divorce as she reveled in her tropical bliss with her growing baby bump in full display. In the photos released by Page Six, the Brazilian beauty cozied up on the sun-drenched shore with the jiu-jitsu instructor.

Clad in a sheer white lacey T-shirt dress over a black bikini, Bündchen showcased her pregnancy glow, while Valente kept things low-key in a green T-shirt and camo shorts. The two looked every bit the picture-perfect couple as they shared intimate moments, with their arms wrapped around each other while exchanging kisses with the crashing waves as their backdrop.

The duo wasn’t entirely alone, however. Other snaps released by the outlet revealed that Bündchen’s loyal German Shepherd, Alfie, joined them for their beachside escapade during the sunny day. The four-legged family member trailed the couple who walked hand in hand by the shore.

Bündchen’s Thanksgiving getaway wasn’t just about romance since she also brought along her kids. She shares Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Brady. She also acts as a stepmom to Jack, the NFL star’s 17-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. The supermodel’s “revenge” move made a bit of a buzz online since it left Brady with no one else to spend the holiday with.

However, insiders insisted that Brady did not mind Bündchen bringing their kids to her vacation with Valente since he had working commitments on Turkey Day. The retired quarterback called the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Arlington, Texas, so he was busy in the booth while his family was enjoying their tropical vacation.

Before the holiday, the exes had a bit of an exchange online after Brady seemingly reminded his wife of 13 years about their previous “commitment” to each other as he showed off their family home on Instagram. The former couple bought the $17 million mansion four years before he officially walked away from his NFL career. They spent a sizable amount on renovations as they were looking forward to spending the rest of their lives with their kids on the lavish Miami property.

Though Brady did not name Bündchen in his post, many assumed that it was directed at his ex-wife since the latter also posted a cryptic message online, where she encouraged her followers and fans to not be afraid to take risks and make significant changes in their lives if it’s for the better.

As the world watches this high-profile ex-couple rebuild their lives away from each other, one thing is clear: Bündchen’s ultimate retribution isn’t about malice; it’s about reclaiming her happiness, appears to be in Valente’s well-muscled arms.

