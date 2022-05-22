Jared Leto takes an online pasting, simply for being Jared Leto

It goes without saying that Jared Leto has always proven to be a fairly polarizing presence, even if the unexpected popularity of Morbius has given him a tongue-in-cheek shot in the arm when it comes to the ironic appreciation of an actor that can always be relied on to take things a little too far when getting into character.

Stories of Leto’s method madness are legion, whether he’s sending bizarre gifts to his Suicide Squad co-stars, being wheeled to the bathroom on Sony’s recent superhero blockbuster because he was taking too long on crutches after refusing to give up the afflicted doctor’s gait, blinding himself on Blade Runner 2049 with heavy duty contact lenses, contracting gout after piling on the pounds to play John Lennon’s killer in Chapter 27, or any of his other bizarre behind the scenes tics.

That’s without even mentioning that he had no idea there was a global pandemic during the earliest days of COVID-19 because he was at an isolated meditation retreat in the desert where technology was forbidden, or the various other tales of Jared Leto doing Jared Leto things.

People might love Morbius, but as you can see below, the Academy Award winner was trending on Twitter for no other reason than a huge number of people all decided to take their shots at roughly the same time.

Blade Runner is wonderful. Blade Runner 2049 is *even better*. And that's not an easy thing for me to say about a film with Jared fucking Leto in. Basically BR2049 is great, apart from Jared Leto. Oh, and the Westwood Blade Runner game is the BEST version of Blade Runner. https://t.co/D9PSgp6zpT — Cliff Chapman (@TweetsCliff) May 20, 2022

Despite his best attempts to hide it, Jared Leto is a 50 year old man and boring https://t.co/ruDdMuPhcx — Pazuzu Online (@ThatPazuzu) May 21, 2022

jared leto hate tweet banger https://t.co/RkpwqHROQv — 🅻 (@lesbobomb) May 21, 2022

milo morbius is honestly one of the most relatable villains in cinema because if i was both crippled and had to live a life with jared leto i too would want to start murdering everyone around me — dante 🎶 (@SoundCirclet) May 22, 2022

Latest 'Morbius' poster calls the character "A New Marvel Legend" 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

if you put jared leto and sebastian stan in the same room sebastian is the only one coming out i fear https://t.co/bs3Bhmz4BS — BUCHANAN ‎✪ (@43SGTBARNES) May 22, 2022

30 Seconds to Mars could very well be the greatest band to ever exist and I will never know because fuck Jared Leto — Feegs Is Aaron (@OnTopicFeegs) May 21, 2022

The only thing I dislike about Patrick Bateman murdering Jared Leto is that I can't do it myself https://t.co/haKDH7K771 — Logan | The Batman Shill (@Daredevil_Shill) May 21, 2022

one person i never liked is jared leto he gives me very bad energy — mariana | 📖: (@dwtdisart) May 22, 2022

It’s hard to imagine the 50 year-old paying heed to such things, but he remains one of the most divisive figures in Hollywood, with the online community clearly struggling to reconcile their ambivalence towards Leto with their unadulterated appreciation for all things Morbius.