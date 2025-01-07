‘Just give it all a break:’ Demi Moore’s daughter reacts after fans claim she snubbed Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis has set the record straight after fans claimed that her mother purposely snubbed Kylie Jenner during this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

For context, onlookers were quick to suggest that Moore — who took home the Best Actress trophy for her role in The Substance — ignored Jenner while greeting the reality star’s tablemate, Elle Fanning. Clips of the interaction, which sees the actress gleefully hugging Fanning while seated next to Jenner — who attended with her boyfriend and nominee, Timothée Chalamet — went viral on social media, with many presuming that Moore had snubbed the Kardashian sibling. Given Jenner’s reputation, Moore’s supposed snub was met with praise in some corners of the internet.

demi straight up ignoring kylie jenner has me in tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/XEc1W5NB59 — ⭐️ (@popstarscandy) January 6, 2025

“Idk why I love Kylie Jenner being ignored by Demi Moore,” one X user wrote, with another adding that the interaction “has me in tears.” Much to their dismay, however, it turns out Moore’s presumed snub wasn’t that at all, at least according to the actress’ 30-year-old daughter. Responding to the fanfare on social media, Tallulah (whose father is Bruce Willis), took to her Instagram Stories to “[NIP] THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD.” She explained that the viral moment was captured right after Moore’s win, and added context by revealing that she and her mother had spent the New Year’s period with Fanning.

“We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do,” Tallulah wrote (per E! News). She added that her mother “was in total shock and delight and [was] moving throughout a warm room of well-wishers,” clarifying that “there was no snub of any sort.” Tallulah reiterated that “had [Moore] seen KJ wanting to congratulate her, she would have fully given her the time and space.” Putting the whole ordeal to bed with gracious aplomb, Tallulah encouraged everyone to “give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!”.

Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis clarifies that the Golden Globe winner did not ‘snub’ Kylie Jenner View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/xFtWhkWdS7 — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) January 6, 2025

While Talluaha squashed whatever beef the internet tried to inspire, it wouldn’t be the first time fans have reveled in a supposed snub against the Kardashians. Last year, a clip of Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, being ignored by Anna Wintour during Paris Fashion Week went viral with similar fervency, such is the internet’s incurable case of schadenfreude against the divisive reality TV family.

While the Moore/Jenner interaction was attention-grabbing on its own, it didn’t dull the rapturous reaction to Moore’s win, with the actress delivering a rousing acceptance speech while touching on the feminist themes of her role in The Substance. She faced some pretty stiff competition, too, beating out the likes of Cytnhia Erivo (for Wicked), Amy Adams (for Nightbitch), and Zendaya (for Challengers). For his part, Chalamet — who has been dating Jenner since 2023 — was less successful, with his portrayal as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown not enough to clinch the victory from Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.

is there anything more perfect than demi moore dancing to “pump it up” with her golden globe award for the substance?



the answer is no pic.twitter.com/QkxEJYE72A — mich✰ (@cinemichh) January 6, 2025

Jenner’s non-snub was one of multiple talked-about moments from the glitzy ceremony, spearheaded by host Nikki Glaser’s hilarious opening monologue. Elsewhere, Vin Diesel gave an awkward shoutout to Dwayne Johnson, Sofia Vergara heckled Jodie Foster, and Andrew Garfield broke the algorithm through the simple act of putting on his reading glasses. Given how hard he’s been campaigning for an Oscar nod, we hope Chalamet was met with support from his girlfriend and not an all-powerful snub.

