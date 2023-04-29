Latest DC News: James Gunn has a lot to say about the DCEU ahead of ‘Guardians’ premier as Gal Gadot is confirmed to be a real life Amazon

If there was anything that those in charge of the DCU got right, it was their stellar casting choices. There’s no denying that Gal Gadot was always the perfect choice for Diana Prince. Beyond her spot-on appearance, the actor has proven herself to be just as tough as her character, managing to flawlessly embody the Amazon just two months after giving birth to her third child.

James Gunn has been making the rounds for Guardians of the Galaxy and the director’s mind is clearly already future-forward. During his frequent interviews he’s dropped several hints about what he sees for the future of DC — and if his contributions to the ‘verse are anything like his consistent success with Guardians — the DCEU is in very good hands. It seems he’s already convinced one of his Guardians actors to jump the Marvel ship and come with him to the DCEU, and we are very much here for the poached talent.

Guardians of the Galaxy alum may be joining the DCEU

James Gunn has reached out to one of his Guardians of the Galaxy favorites over a possible stint in the DCEU. On the red-carpet premier of Vol. 3, Pom Klementieff AKA Mantis let slip that she and Gunn were chatting about where she might fit into the new universe. It’s not the first time the actor has expressed her interest in following Gunn on his endeavor to reboot the DCEU. Fans on Reddit have taken to the site to throw in their suggestions for Klementieff’s perfect role, and there are plenty of fantastic suggestions. Knowing James Gunn’s love of the obscure, our money is on a deep-cut character.

James Gunn wants fans to let go of a crossover event… for now

James Gunn is ready to move beyond the idea of a crossover event with Marvel. The director entertained the idea with fans on Twitter a while back —and though he still thinks it would be a cool thing to do — he doesn’t have the bandwidth. Our guys got to build the DCEU up from essentially scratch, and with the years of work required to build a stable cinematic universe, we’re defiantly decades away from something of that magnitude. The DCEU debut film hasn’t even cast its lead actor yet and Gunn wants to take at least ten years to build up his universe before tackling Marvel. Despite the lengthy wait, Gunn still thinks the idea could be incredibly cool.

In a recent interview, James Gunn took the superhero industry to task, pointing out the issues every single fan has noticed over the years. The director sees the fatigue around world ending calamities that end happily, as well as fan frustration with over-the-top CGI, and he is ready to pivot away from the tired tropes driving fans from the box office. As a veteran of the genre — and the current hope for any sort of decent DC movie — it’s refreshing to hear that Gunn is just as played out by the worst parts of super-cinema as the rest of us.

Gal Gadot is a real-life Wonder Woman

The incredible Gal Gadot was recently blessed with her third bundle of joy, with the baby wonder arriving just before the actress filmed what could be her final scenes as Wonder Woman. Just two months after delivering a whole child, Gadot filmed her scenes for Shazam: Fury of the Gods, donning her iconic armor like she hadn’t even spent the last nine months baking her youngest adorable mini-Gal. She spoke a bit about her experience filming the scene and had nothing but good things to say about the experience. We know that The Flash has had some extra last-minute cameos thrown in, so there may be more of Gadot’s Wonder Woman in the future. If not, that’s one heck of a way to close out her run as the formidable Amazonian.