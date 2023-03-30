Latest DC News: Jason Momoa desperately tries to convince everyone he won’t be fired as fans get a glimpse of what ‘Suicide Squads’ Joker could have been

To the chagrin of Marvel and DCU fans alike, Chris Pratt is willing to join James Gunn’s DCU if he ever gets the call. Though the actor doesn’t have a character in mind he is more than willing to play himself in any costume Warner Bros. throws at him. Jason Momoa wants fans to know that he isn’t leaving his Aquaman role easily. The actor has friends in high places and thinks that alone is enough to save his place as the King of Atlantis. Hopefully Momoa has been taking notes on the slow downward spiral that is Zachary Levi’s career, despite the Shazam! star’s Hollywood connections. Meanwhile, David Ayer is still winning over the hearts of his Twitter detractors. The Suicide Squad director released a picture of the Joker we could have had, and the actually well-conceived Clown Prince of Chaos has only served to whet the appetite of fans who are already dying for a glimpse of the fabled Ayer cut.

James Gunn hasn’t tapped Chris Pratt…. yet

Photo via Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt — longtime friend of James Gunn — says he hasn’t been tapped by the director to don a costume just yet, but the actor won’t be shy about answering the call should the filmmaker tap him. Pratt himself has no designs on entering the DCU, but his popularity with fans and his personal relationship with Gunn does keep Pratt at the top of some people’s lists. The Guardians of the Galaxy star has already been nominated by fans to play the time traveling superhero Booster Gold, though he himself doesn’t have a DC character he is dying to embody. Not all fans are excited to embrace the Marvel darling, however. Plenty of DC diehards are staunchly against Pratt, unwilling to support the actor if he takes yet another ill-suited leading role.

Jason Momoa is serious about being Aquaman

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

Speaking of people with friends in high places, it seems Jason Momoa may be putting too much stock in his. The Aquaman star has been vocal about his continued involvement in the DCU as well as the limitless potential for Arthur Curry. With rumors of Momoa transferring into the role of Lobo in the future, some fans are beginning to think that the phrasing Momoa used when saying “…Aquaman will be involved in the DCU” is confirmation of his departure as the character. For his part, Momoa firmly believes that he will remain, citing his close friendships with producer Peter Safran as reason enough. Momoa may want to take a moment to ponder the current trajectory of fellow DC star Zachary Levi before putting too much stock in his personal ties. Levi has long been a friend of powerful DC executives, but his personal connections don’t seem to be doing the actor much good. With Levi’s constant insult slinging and his controversial online persona, he may have painted a target on his own back. Momoa may very well prove everyone wrong and remain a DC holdout, but his future in the DCU still hangs in the balance as execs certainly weigh the worth of his potential against the performance of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December.

This fandom deserves a better class of criminal

Photo via Warner Bros.

David Ayer released a never-before-seen image of Jared Leto’s reviled Joker to the world, and the picture will certainly add fuel to the fire that is fans’ desire for the “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad to be released. The Tweet shows Leto as he could have been, and though his Joker is still adorned with a grill, this one has a much more classic appeal than what we got in Suicide Squad. The director has been incredibly vocal lately about his disagreements with Warner Bros. executives, lambasting those that interfered with his creative vision and left him to fight the onslaught of trolls. If there does exist a version of Suicide Squad in which the Joker doesn’t seem like a poor parody of the Clown Prince of Gotham, DC fans would snap it up in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, comments made by James Gunn have made it seem as though there is no future in which Ayer’s original vision could see the light of day.