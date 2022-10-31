Billy Idol once sang there was nothing pure or good in this world, and Machine Gun Kelly has decided to prove it beyond any doubt with Megan Fox with a bewildering Halloween costume.

Hollywood’s most cringeworthy couple, previously known for such normal person antics as drinking each others’ blood, French-kissing on the red carpet, and owning thorny engagement rings are back at it just in time for the spooky season. Kelly and Fox decided to “bless” the world by cosplaying as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

Most disturbingly and unnecessarily, they decided to double it up with Kelly snorting some sort of white power off Fox’s chest. Very cool thing to post online! The Hollywood couple love to act more like high school lovers than people in their thirties with careers, but who are we to judge?

Exactly where the likely fake cocaine snorting ranks among their worst/best moments is very, very hard to rank. It’s like picking which of the Transformers movies is the worst one, they all outdo each other in their own terrible ways, especially if you start thinking about Transformers 4 and that scene.

The Anderson and Lee relationship has been immortalized and dramatized in the Pam & Tommy series, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan playing them respectively. One of the year’s biggest hits, it saw plenty of recognition at the 2022 Emmys with ten nominations.

Thank our lucky stars it wasn’t Kelly and Fox who got cast in the series.