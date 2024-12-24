Mark Hamill is almost as excited for this 2025 cinematic event as he was the release of the Matt Gaetz report

In perhaps the only case where Superman and Matt Gaetz have been mentioned in the same sentence, Mark Hamill has shared excitement about two releases pertaining to the superhero and whatever the opposite of a superhero is, respectively.

The Star Wars actor — one of multiple celebrities to depart Elon Musk’s X amid grievances with both its owner and his presidential bestie — took to the new locale of Blue Sky to express his eagerness around the release of both James Gunn’s Superman and the House Ethics Committee investigative report into Gaetz. “Almost [as] excited about the release of the new Superman movie with Krypto the Super-Dog as I am about the release of the Matt Gaetz Ethics Report,” Hamill — a noted critic of Trump and his loyalists — wrote on his new preferred platform.

Almost excited about the release of the new Superman movie with Krypto the Super-Dog as I am about the release of the Matt Gaetz Ethics Report. #TruthJusticeAndTheAmericanWay — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) 2024-12-21T21:35:37.919Z

Naturally, Hamill accompanied the message with an image of both the Superman poster and of Gaetz, though part of me wishes it was the latter’s whose back was facing us instead, so my eyes could get some reprieve from the Botox queen. In any case, Hamill’s excitement about both releases is understandable, since the arrival of the teaser trailer for Superman earlier this week certainly heightened the anticipation around Gunn’s upcoming entry to the DCU. The teaser alone sparked commentary about everything from possible cameos to the first look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther, adding to the already fervent fanfare around the David Corenswet-starring film.

Ahead of its release in July, Superman fans — who can now count Hamil among them — have been theorizing about Green Lantern and his hairdo, the loveable dog Krypto (whose name feels ironic), and the title character’s Yamcha-like pose in the teaser. Gunn himself has also gotten tongues wagging (like Krypto’s) with morsels of details around Superman merchandise toys, his experience directing the film, and his thoughts on fan-made trailers. While the pair have not yet worked together, there were rumors in 2022 that Hamill would appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but that never actually eventuated.

The far less heroic subject of Hamill’s excitement (ahem, Gaetz) has also received a flurry of new developments following the long-awaited release of the House Ethics report. The investigation has delivered sweeping allegations about the conduct of the former attorney general nominee, including that Gaetz “regularly” paid women for sex, including once with a 17-year-old girl, as well as purchasing and using illicit drugs as a member of Congress. Oh, it also includes explicit details of sex-filled parties and vacations allegedly attended by Gaetz, and accuses him of “knowingly and willfully” seeking to obstruct the committee’s investigation.

For those who’ve been following the investigation — which was last month responsible for Gaetz’s withdrawal as a potential member of Donald Trump’s second cabinet — these revelations are about as surprising as a spoiler saying that Superman will wear a red cape, but they are nonetheless a cause for celebration for Hamill. While his medium may have changed, the actor’s sentiment around Gaetz and Trump more broadly has remained just as ferocious.

Since migrating to Blue Sky, Hamill has weighed in on everything from Trump’s cabinet picks (with particular aim at RFK Jr.) to his thoughts on Musk’s increasing political power and his preferred method of switching off from “an increasingly turbulent world.” Hint, it involves a furry companion… but it’s not Krypto.

