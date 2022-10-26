Matthew Perry’s nasty, left field thoughts on Keanu Reeves spark some serious backlash

There’s a lot of sympathy and perhaps even empathy to be found within the pages of Friends, Lovers, and That Big Terrible Thing, the upcoming memoir from Matthew Perry, but a firm line in the sand has been drawn when it comes to the Friends alumn’s thoughts on Keanu Reeves.

Matthew Perry dumping on Keanu Reeves is a joke. Keanu has had his series of personal tragedies (death of fiancé, unborn child, sister dying of cancer, etc.) yet he rises above it to be a kind and generous human being.



And then there’s Matthew Perry who’s a self-indulgent tool — Louise Moore ❤️ (@LouiseMoore19) October 26, 2022

Perry references Reeves twice in the book, both times insinuating he would rather have seen Reeves die over other deceased celebrities, including Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, and Chris Farley — penning the line “Keanu Reeves still walks among us” when sharing his thoughts on the aforementioned deaths.

Perhaps it’s an awkward attempt at adding a bit of humor to his writing, but the internet is making it clear that Perry went after the wrong guy.

Keanu Reeves is widely regarded as a national treasure because of his kindness, empathy, and talent, whereas Matthew Perry is known for his pill addiction and playing the unfunniest character on a show full of unfunny characters.



Could he BE any more bitter? https://t.co/QBQS83bZWL — The Fourteenth’s Bearded Seat (@drocprboi) October 26, 2022

matthew perry picking a fight with keanu reeves is the likability version of a person thinking they could defeat a grizzly bear https://t.co/fZtEI6rFT3 — phil (@PhilJamesson) October 26, 2022

As left-field and bizarre as Perry’s musings are, we couldn’t help but chuckle at the prospect that Reeves, a well-known philanthropist and all-around selfless human being, gets all the evil out of his system by being mean to Matthew Perry outside of the public eye. Seems pretty far-fetched, though.

Would be funny if it turns out that the reason Keanu’s been able to be so nice is because he’s gotten out all of his bad tendencies over the last 30 years by relentlessly bullying Matthew Perry https://t.co/dPx1iMGcAO — Dennis Hopper in Blue Velvet 🎃 (@dennisbhooper) October 26, 2022

Odd jibes at Keanu Reeves aside, Matthew Perry’s memoir will detail his time as Chandler Bing on Friends and his struggles with drug addiction behind the scenes. Perry’s opioid addiction spiraled to the point of his colon bursting, and the star’s resultant prognosis was bleak.

Tragic as the events of Perry’s eventful life may be, one thing is being made very clear – Keanu Reeves is a treasure, and he should not be the butt of any joke, especially one that indirectly wishes death on him.

It is wild that Matthew Perry thought he had enough social capital to attempt this https://t.co/MRKzosh7uY — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) October 26, 2022

Thinking about how Keanu Reeves is walking around, living life right now and just learned Matthew Perry is like, "Why aren't you dead?" — Mike (@michaelcollado) October 26, 2022

Matthew Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and That Big Terrible Thing is out Oct. 28, 2022, while Keanu Reeves will be raising hell once again in John Wick 4, out March 24, 2023. Reeves has also expressed interest in joining the MCU, and he has an idea for who he’d like to portray.