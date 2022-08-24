Meet Taylor Lautner’s future wife, Taylor Lautner

We will soon be living in a world where two Taylor Lautners exist. After a super romantic proposal, Taylor Lautner recently confirmed that his fiancée, Taylor Dome, will be taking on his surname — evidently, the couple won’t be too annoyed by the prospect of spending a lifetime of simultaneously turning around every time someone says their names. So, now that the preliminaries are out of the way, it is time to get to know the bride-to-be.

Who is Taylor Dome?

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While she is all set to become Taylor Lautner 2, she had no connection to the world of celebrities… at least not until she became the girlfriend of one. Dome, who prefers to go by the nickname “Tay,” was born on March 17, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Malibu. She is a healthcare worker and was studying to be a nurse when she and Lautner first got into a relationship.

In 2019, she became a registered nurse after completing her studies at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. She thanked Lautner in a heartfelt Instagram post for being her source of encouragement even when she felt like giving up when getting through the nursing program became too difficult and tedious. Apparently, someone fits Merriam Webster’s definition of the best boyfriend ever!

“Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations. Thank you for your calming hugs when I would be getting an anxiety attack. Thank you for supporting me endlessly. You mean the world to me & I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

Dome has been working professionally as a nurse ever since, as in May 2021, she celebrated Nurses Week on Instagram with a few snaps of herself hard at work. She also gave a shoutout to others who have made the decision to devote their lives to the profession of healthcare, “Thank you for all you have given, your drive to keep going, and your heart of gold,” she wrote.

Apart from working as a nurse, Dome also runs a website LEMONS by Tay, which advocates why one should put self-care and mental health first as well as sells products that assist in caring for the same. Her aim is to end the stigma around the two topics by spreading more awareness and ensuring that more people feel heard and have access to help when they need it.

She also started The Lemons Foundation, which is geared toward providing resources and aiding in the goal of attaining better mental health. She started the campaign, Operation Lemon-Aid to “celebrate those making a difference in the world of mental health,” i.e., nurses and other healthcare professionals.

After this brief introduction of the magnificent Taylor Dome, it is time to solve the biggest mystery about her — how did she end up meeting Taylor Lautner even though they belong to widely different circles?

When did Taylor Dome meet Taylor Lautner?

Photo via Instagram/Taylor Lautner

It happened back in 2016 when Lautner was taking a much-need hiatus from his acting career. “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” he told People. But fate had other plans for the Twilight star as it intervened in the form of his sister, Makena Moore, who called up in January that year to tell her brother how she had found his soulmate.

“She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

Though it is unknown at what point in time Lautner found himself agreeing to his sister’s words or when he and Dome entered into a relationship, they made it public when they went Instagram-official in 2018. Lautner shared an adorable picture of himself with his ladylove wherein the pair were seen wearing matching Halloween costumes — as members of the Tune Squad from the movie Space Jam.

From then on, Lautner and Dome’s respective Instagram profiles bore witness to the growing relationship of the couple as they celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and festivals together.

Having found the perfect partner in each other, the pair soon announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2021 with a picture of Lautner proposing to Dome in front of a neon sign saying “Lautner.” “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Lautner wrote, while Dome shared the same picture on Instagram with the caption, “My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

If the flashing neon sign wasn’t a hint enough for us that Dome would be taking up her soon-to-be husband’s last name, Lautner confirmed the same during his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show — that no matter how weird or eccentric it sounds — his fiancée would be swapping “Dome” with his last name after they get married.

As for the world of confusion they will be setting off, Lautner believes that it is possible that they may be able to sidestep all the jumbled mess their exact same names will cause as he is called Taylor while his fiancee prefers the nickname “Tay.” Though he admitted that there are times when people “just do ‘boy Tay’ and ‘girl Tay'” when they need to point them out.

Not just the fictional Bella Swan, Taylor Dome used to be Team Edward too

Diehard Twilight fans know how much it hurt everyone on Team Jacob when Bella turned down the loyal werewolf — played by Taylor Lautner in the films — in exchange for a happily-ever-after with her sparkling vampire boyfriend Edward.

Turns out, in real life too Lautner ended up being a second choice as Dome also used to be on Team Edward. In a funny Instagram video, wherein Dome took part in the viral “show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with” trend, she revealed that she used to have a huge crush on Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in the Twilight films.

“I think it’s time to come clean … ” Dome wrote in the caption. While her comments section erupted with laughter and people lauding her for the plot twist they never saw coming, Lautner responded by writing, “Bout time I won something.”

Yes, Jacob, we wholeheartedly agree.

But while Bella chose Edward over Jacob, Taylor has finally been picked…well, by his namesake with “forever” inked into the deeds this time.