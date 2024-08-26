‘One of the most hateful, repugnant, hatchet-faced’ creatures alive: Ann Coulter was a barbaric peroxide goblin long before she rose from the dead in 2024

While the Democratic National Convention spotlighted some of politics’ biggest heroes, it also heralded true supervillains, some of whom came out the woodwork to weigh in on the event and reveal themselves as what some might call “barbaric peroxide goblins.”

The primary goblin in question is Ann Coulter, who received deserved backlash following her decision to make horrific comments about Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walz, following night three of the DNC. While anyone with a soul considered it one of the convention’s most heartwarming moments, Coulter described Gus Walz’s emotional reaction to his father being named officially as the VP nominee as “weird,” which is especially disparaging given that Walz has a nonverbal learning disability.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and actor Mark Hamill were among those to call out haters like Coulter while praising Walz, but this kind of behavior is simply par for the course for the right-wing provocateur, as a resurfaced clip currently doing the rounds on X proves. Taken from the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, the clip combines all the most searing jabs levelled against Coulter, who appeared as one of the guests and roasters during the 2016 special. While it was intended as a roast of Lowe, the Parks and Recreation star was more of a side dish, as the comedians on the lineup promptly grilled Coulter to a point where one wonders if she still has residual third-degree burns.

Pete Davidson, Davide Spade, Jimmy Carr, Nikki Glaser, and Jeff Ross were among the comedians who hurled jaw-dropping jabs at Coulter, most of which called out her views on topics like white supremacy, abortion rights, and LGBTQIA+ issues. Both Davidson and Spade made allusions to Coulter being racist enough to join the Ku Klux Klan, while Ross said her opposition to gay marriage was because she “couldn’t get a husband.”

Any ways, here’s a video of Comedy Central’s roast of Rob Lowe that turned into the roast of Ann Coulter pic.twitter.com/7AkRuNNKKH — bekka supp (@valhallabckgirl) August 22, 2024

For her part, Glaser named Coulter as an honorary co-author of Mein Kampf, while Rob Riggle said she was merely at the event because someone said her name three times: “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” Other swipes were directed at Coulter’s appearance, with Lowe (presumably pleased the heat wasn’t solely on him) describing her as a skeleton and Carr leveling perhaps the most cuttingly colorful descriptions of the night. “Ann Coulter is one of the most repugnant, hatchet-faced [people] alive,” the comedian quipped, as the camera panned to one of her multiple stoney-faced reactions throughout the broadcast. It’s a reminder of the kind of backlash Coulter inspires with her intentionally inflammatory rhetoric, though her comments about the DNC suggest she might need another round in the comedy roast hot seat.

