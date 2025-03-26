Forgot password
Pedro Pascal arrives to the Freaky Tales premiere and Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater
Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Pedro Pascal addresses Hollywood’s latest power couple with response to Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

Are they more than just "Friends"?
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 01:24 am

Pedro Pascal has confirmed whether he is one-half of Hollywood’s latest power couple, after responding to rumors that he was dating fellow A-lister Jennifer Aniston.

In case you missed it, the rumor mill was positively aflutter last week when images of Pascal and Aniston enjoying a three-hour dinner in West Hollywood went viral on social media. Predictably, since celebrities can’t simply share a meal together without our collective algorithms imploding, many netizens perceived the pair’s outing as a date, and therefore the beginning of what might’ve been the it-couple to end all it-couples. 

“HERE FOR THIS,” one X user wrote in response to the couple’s supposed date, with another adding that they “see the vision so clearly.” To support their speculation, some fans resurfaced a clip from last year in which Pascal and Aniston interacted (and gushed about one another) on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet. Honestly, I understand both of their enamored reactions, because it’s Jennifer freaking Aniston and Pedro freaking Pascal. 

Try as they might, however, fans’ wishful thinking around the pair’s romance appeared to be just that, since Pascal later confirmed that, despite our collective dreams, he and Aniston are not an official item. “We’re friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends,” the actor told E! News, reiterating that they are “very good friends” and simply enjoyed “a fun martini dinner” when the paparazzi images were snapped.

Spilling extra lore about their relationship, Pascal went on to describe the Friends star as a great friend in times of “crisis,” explaining that “if you’re really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston and she’ll calm your central nervous system.” Excuse me, but how does one score an invite to this mysterious party he speaks of, because I’m certainly down to get high with Pascal and make eye contact with Aniston. 

It’s far from the only time fans have preemptively (and incorrectly) played cupid with two celebrities. Just last week, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were forced to deny dating rumors after they were papped getting cozy on a helipad (you know, rich people stuff), and before that, Jenna Ortega had to admit that she hadn’t even met Johnny Depp amid speculation she was dating the fellow Tim Burton muse

Besides, Pascal and Aniston are presumably too busy to be falling head over heels, with the former actor gearing up for the release of season two of The Last of Us and Aniston at work on producing a 9-to-5 remake. While their future romantic lives might not include each other, both Pascal and Aniston have been linked to fellow celebrities in the past. For her part, Aniston infamously married Brad Pitt in 2000, before tying the knot again with Justin Theroux in 2015. Pascal’s former flames have included actresses Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey and Robin Tunney.    

In any case, it’s totally understandable that folks are manifesting any slither of good news, like two beloved stars dating, amidst all the other terrible headlines of late. Alas, ‘Paniston’ (the power couple name for Pascal and Aniston I just made up) simply wasn’t meant to be.

