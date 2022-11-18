People are jokingly blaming Grimes for the imminent death of Twitter

As the world braces for Twitter to go dark, with precious few employees remaining after Elon Musk made quick work of the company and office doors locked until Monday, naturally this has become a time for finger-pointing. What an appropriate way to go out! And because everyone just loves to blame a woman, naturally Musk’s ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Grimes, is trending on the sinking platform.

When you think about it, this whole thing kind of all started with Grimes, didn’t it? The couple made their debut at the Met Gala in May of 2018, and things with Musk began to go off the rails shortly thereafter. September of that year was when the 51-year-old made headlines after smoking a blunt on Joe Rogan’s podcast, as the billionaire seemed increasingly more interested in celebrity than his various business ventures.

Musk and Grimes first split in September of 2021, just months before he would go on to buy his first shares of Twitter the following January. The couple briefly reconciled around the birth of their second child in December, but Grimes confirmed in March that they had ended it for good — just one month before made his $43 billion offer to buy Twitter on April 13.

So is it directly Grimes’ fault that Twitter is about to kick the bucket? Hardly. But indirectly? Well … you can’t argue that the timing isn’t coincidental. Was Elon Musk so heartbroken over Grimes that he decided to dismantle a social media platform that literally changed the way the world communicates? We just can’t put it past him.

So as we all wait for Twitter’s death spiral, people are blaming Grimes — or more accurately, clowning on the thin-skinned Musk, for ruining the company over a girl.

this is all because he met grimes on twitter and slid into her DMs and she left him so he’s bought the platform to read her DMs and stew angrily and anyway everything is imploding — Jennine (@jennineak) November 18, 2022

Can’t believe Twitter is shutting down all because Elon Musk couldn’t give Grimes an orgasm — Bert “The Bigger Man” Hutt 📚 (@BertHuttVan) November 18, 2022

if i fumbled a weird girl like grimes i might just start randomly closing down apps too, i get it…. — eden! (@juiceboxbebe) November 18, 2022

.@Elonmusk give me this website for $8 and I’ll help you win back grimes — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) November 18, 2022

i can't believe i used to relentlessly make fun of grimes for willingly having sex with elon musk when that was literally the only thing holding society together. she was doing us a service — peg (@moonmistblue) November 18, 2022

Grimes fucked up the dude so bad he willingly lit $44b on fire and destroyed his reputation in the most public way possible.



The moral of the story is don't fuck with Grimes. — @[email protected] ✂️🎞️ ❄️ (@ashleylynch) November 18, 2022

Others are just hoping beyond hope that somehow, Grimes can also fix this!

grimes in the server room rn pic.twitter.com/k1psFmD66M — •ᴗ- (@evadentz) November 18, 2022

grimes in twitter hq's server room pic.twitter.com/x3sQX3ZPsr — Carter (@realkitbucket) November 18, 2022

Grimes and all of our deleted accounts pic.twitter.com/NTrJmS8gYC — Andrew Frastaci | 舩越アンドリュー (@frastaciart) November 18, 2022

Oh well, it was fun while it lasted, anyway.