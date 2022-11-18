People are jokingly blaming Grimes for the imminent death of Twitter
As the world braces for Twitter to go dark, with precious few employees remaining after Elon Musk made quick work of the company and office doors locked until Monday, naturally this has become a time for finger-pointing. What an appropriate way to go out! And because everyone just loves to blame a woman, naturally Musk’s ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Grimes, is trending on the sinking platform.
When you think about it, this whole thing kind of all started with Grimes, didn’t it? The couple made their debut at the Met Gala in May of 2018, and things with Musk began to go off the rails shortly thereafter. September of that year was when the 51-year-old made headlines after smoking a blunt on Joe Rogan’s podcast, as the billionaire seemed increasingly more interested in celebrity than his various business ventures.
Musk and Grimes first split in September of 2021, just months before he would go on to buy his first shares of Twitter the following January. The couple briefly reconciled around the birth of their second child in December, but Grimes confirmed in March that they had ended it for good — just one month before made his $43 billion offer to buy Twitter on April 13.
So is it directly Grimes’ fault that Twitter is about to kick the bucket? Hardly. But indirectly? Well … you can’t argue that the timing isn’t coincidental. Was Elon Musk so heartbroken over Grimes that he decided to dismantle a social media platform that literally changed the way the world communicates? We just can’t put it past him.
So as we all wait for Twitter’s death spiral, people are blaming Grimes — or more accurately, clowning on the thin-skinned Musk, for ruining the company over a girl.
Others are just hoping beyond hope that somehow, Grimes can also fix this!
Oh well, it was fun while it lasted, anyway.