Despite being dubbed as the “King of Horror” and publishing a wide variety of novels which have long been transformed into unforgettable television shows and features, famed author Stephen King is notably known to willingly get himself involved in a plethora of social media battles — many of which are typically aimed at Republican overlord and Orange Thanos variant Donald Trump. But as much as King undoubtedly harbors sheer disdain for Trump, he dislikes Elon Musk just as much.

Recommended Videos

On Musk’s ever-controversial social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the 52-year-old businessman cheekily quote-retweeted a fellow user’s tweet, which revealed that Instagram was (supposedly) “the most deleted app in 2023.” As one would expect, Musk was unequivocally pleased with learning this news, and one can only imagine that he was behind-the-screen rubbing his hands together like some sort of mad scientist who just created Frankenstein for the first time.

Naturally, King wasn’t simply going to stand by and allow Musk to gloat about X being less deleted than Instagram, and took to his own colorful account to air out his personal opinion on the matter. “Dear, Elon: Twitter,” King wrote in his highly-engaged tweet, mentioning the word “Twitter” nine more times after that as a way of mocking Musk. With an eye-popping expletive added in, the Maine native criticized Musk for needing to place his own “personal brand” on all his business ventures.

Dear Elon:

Twitter.

Twitter, Twitter.

Twitter, Twitter, Twitter.

Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter.

And so on.

Fuck your need to put your personal brand on everything. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2024

The argument over what to call the app pushed aside, there’s certainly been no love lost between both parties in the past, and it definitely doesn’t appear as though this budding rivalry is showing any signs of slowing down. That being said, King has been known to have a softer spot for Musk on certain occasions, so if anything, perhaps we’re all sat front row and experiencing a real-life situation between Deadpool and Wolverine.