Taylor Swift captivated fans last night with an extended rendition of “All Too Well” at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner was at the Ryman Auditorium to receive the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Dressed in a shimmering black gown, the songbird wore her hair in a slick ponytail with blunt bangs and cherry red lips. She thrilled the live and streaming audience with a spellbinding ten-minute version of the track, which she played on a white acoustic Gibson guitar. Her heartfelt performance of the track soon turned into a sing-along.

Fans took to social media to express their delight. A user called benstafford100, who was in the audience at the show, tweeted a clip of Swift performance with the caption, “I can’t process I just saw this with my own eyes.”

Another fan called shared a video of the 11-time Grammy Award winner giving her acceptance speech, briefly placing her hand on her heart as the audience cheered her on. The user responded to the sweet moment an audience member shouted out, “LOVE YOU BLONDIE,” at Swift with the word, “PLEASE.”

The ten-minute version of the infamous track from her 2012 album Red is rumored to be a deep dive into Swift’s controversial relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. However, when the Brokeback Mountain star was asked for his take on the track, Gyllenhaal didn’t seem to take it personally, explaining, “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

Swift also posted a video of her on her Midnights Mayhem with Me TikTok series, announcing the title of a brand-new track that will appear on her upcoming studio album.

Midnights is scheduled for release on Oct. 21.