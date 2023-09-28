The 10 best Jenny McCarthy movies and TV shows

The very worst people in the world often make good content, and few are as awful as anti-vax campaigner Jenny McCarthy. Over the years the former Playboy model gained global prominence for her harmful views about autism and vaccines, alongside an aging career in the industry.

But hey, this is showbiz, and if Louis C.K can win a Grammy after being publicly outed as a gross sex pest, and O.J Simpson can have a thriving career despite allegedly murdering his ex-partner, then we don’t see why we should avoid talking about some of the decent things the former host of The View has done. Here are the best Jenny McCarthy movies and TV shows.

10. Witless Protection

McCarthy stars alongside the ever-controversial Larry the Cable Guy in this predictable but occasionally fun comedy, although some of it falls into being a bit mean-spirited. While the script is nothing to write home about, McCarthy is probably the most engaging on-screen presence throughout the film, which doesn’t actually say much if we’re being honest.

9. Santa Baby

Christmas movies can often fall into boring cliches, but Santa Baby is a surprisingly good watch that might even leave you feeling a bit hopeful at the end. McCarthy plays Mary Claus, a high-powered businesswoman who is also the daughter of Santa Claus. Her famous father falls ill, and she has to head back to the North Pole and ensure the family business runs as it’s supposed to, or it might mean Christmas is ruined for everyone. Charming and sweet, with some nice moments.

8. The View

Whether you think it’s an intriguing watch that gets to the heart of important issues, or indicative of the very worst of our narcistic society that gives a voice to the most unfounded, ill-thought-out ideas, there’s no doubt The View (and its numerous hosts) has had a huge impact on our cultural landscape. McCarthy was a host of the show, following in the footsteps of famous pedophile defender Barbara Walters. Birds of a feather, we suppose, but there’s no doubt that McCarthy had the on-screen magnetism to make hosting work.

7. The Jenny McCarthy Show

For better or for worse, McCarthy has been given her own show twice: once in 1997, and again in 2013. The 2013 version was a bog standard talk show, but the 1997 version (which is the one that makes this list) was a bit more wild, delivering comedic sketches as well as interviews. It was a bit weird, but at least it was interesting and occasionally funny. McCarthy does a great job of holding together the show’s disparate strands, and it was unsurprising to see her TV persona continue to grow after this big break.

6. John Tucker Must Die

This teen film might be a bit cliche in parts, but has some hilarious moments, and a few decent performances from its cast, including McCarthy. She plays the stereotypical “hot mom” of the main character Kate (Brittany Snow) in this movie about a group of school girls trying to get revenge on the womanizing star basketball player. Silly, but funny, and with a brilliantly nostalgic soundtrack.

5. Return of the Mac

This short-lived series could have been a hit had it found the right audience, but sadly poor viewing figures consigned it to a single season. It follows former boyband sensation Joey McIntyre (playing a version of himself) as he attempts to embark on a serious acting career, only to be met with skepticism from industry figureheads. McCarthy also plays a caricatured version of herself and does a brilliant job of poking fun at her public persona.

4. BASEketball

Even some of the most dedicated South Park fans don’t know about this Matt and Trey deep cut about two friends who accidentally invent a popular new sport and have to navigate their newfound stardom. McCarthy plays Yvette, the trophy wife of the businessman who turns “BASEketball” into a nationwide sensation. She is a fun antagonist, as well as a good comedic foil during her scenes.

3. The Masked Singer

This hit Fox show has celebrities put on elaborate costumes and masks that hide their identity, before they perform a song and have a group of panelists guess their identity. McCarthy is one of the panelists, and her television persona is as whetted as ever. This show won’t change the world, but there’s a reason it’s so popular, and McCarthy is vital for that.

2. Two and a Half Men

McCarthy appeared in multiple episodes of this ultra-popular show, most of which came during season 5. She plays Courtney, a former con artist and the love interest of Charlie (Charlie Sheen, who was famously earning the big bucks). Although the humor of this series fell into being the lowest common denominator by the time it was wrapping up, the writing during McCarthy’s run was still somewhat interesting, and she does a great job in the role.

1. The Bad Girl’s Guide

This series was once billed as a less upmarket version of Sex and the City, and although it had its detractors, The Bad Girl’s Guide also has a lot of great, hilarious moments, driven mostly by McCarthy. She plays JJ, one of three Chicago-based girlfriends willing to do what it takes to get ahead in life, even if it isn’t always so ethical. Perhaps in another world, this series might have had a few seasons, but sadly it was canceled after just one.