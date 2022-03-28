Celebrities used their time in the spotlight to address the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Some showed solidarity with the refugees, and some shared empathy for all the lives that have been lost. They weren’t alone, as many, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Katheryn Winnick have used their platform to put a spotlight on the events unfolding.

Oscar’s producer Will Packer confirmed that there would be an acknowledgment towards ‘The People of Ukraine‘ in this year’s show, and the event had text slides saying that they stand with the country.

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine. Currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. The Oscars will acknowledge Ukraine, says shows’ producer. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine

Here is the list of celebrities who briefly talked about Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine during the 2022 Oscar Awards.

1. Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the Oscars red carpet with a mission — to represent the refugee crisis and show their support for Ukraine. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress said, “…wake up and realize that this a humanitarian crisis.” She went on to say:

“The refugee crisis is very real. The displaced people are very real and they need help, they need homes, they need support. And there are Oscar nominated films like Flee, Encanto, which are about displaced people.”

2. Paolo Sorrentino

Paolo Sorrentino also appeared on the red carpet with a refugee ribbon. He said during an interview with Deadline that the events happening in Ukraine are unacceptable.

Paolo Sorrentino tells us about his decision to wear a refugee ribbon on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/pouJUUAZ6j — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 27, 2022

3. Wanda Sykes

Despite Sykes telling the press that the Ukrainian president ‘is too busy’ to make an appearance for the Oscars, she acknowledges the support the world has given to help the country.

Wanda Sykes thinks Hollywood should “know your lane” regarding rumors of President Zelenskyy’s appearance at the #Oscars: “I think he’s very busy right now… Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves.” https://t.co/M5GljMMdCx pic.twitter.com/uLdo8yHwI7 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022

4. Jason Mamoa, Benedict Cumberbatch, Diane Warren, Yuh-jung Youn, and Samuel L Jackson

A few celebrities appeared on the red carpet with small accessories that showcased their support for Ukraine. Jason Mamoa was seen on the red carpet with an Ukraine themed pocket-square. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch, Yuh-jung Youn, Diana Warren, and Samuel L Jackson were seen wearing blue ribbons and pins that symbolize support for Ukrainian refugees.

Celebrities pay tribute to Ukraine on the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/01PkP6ISVO pic.twitter.com/4LQD464Law — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 27, 2022

Reminder that Samuel L. Jackson is now an Oscar winner (2022 Honorary #Oscars) pic.twitter.com/8PjshdjXBy — Fandango (@Fandango) March 27, 2022

5. Hans Zimmer

Prior to the red carpet event, music composer and Oscar Winner Hans Zimmer tweeted a list of Oscar-nominated movies about displacement, and encouraged people to stand together to help refugees.

Stories about displacement speak to the remarkable strength of the human spirit. Five movies with these themes have been nominated for #Oscars this weekend, including @DuneMovie. We stand together #WithRefugees who are fleeing conflict & persecution around the world. @Refugees pic.twitter.com/0Ui5XXWN0R — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) March 26, 2022

6. Mila Kunis

In addition to the fundraising campaign she did with her husband Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis vaguely spoke about the events happening in Ukraine during the award show.

7. Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pachino, and Robert De Niro

During the tribute for the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Al Pachino, and Robert De Niro, not only talked about the iconic movie, but the famed director ended speech by saying, “Viva Ukraine.”

It took ‘The Godfather’ to finally mention Ukraine during the #Oscars



I always loved The Godfather and now I know why



#AcademyAward #Oscars2022 #Godfather #50aniversary — Oksana Barchuk 🌻 (@OksanaBarchuk) March 28, 2022

8. Amy Schumer

Before the announcement of Best Actress, Amy Schumer briefly mentioned the “genocide in Ukraine” and women and trans people losing their rights. However, people on the internet took issue with Schumer’s mention of these important issues in the middle of a joke, and saw it as out of place and disrespectful.

did amy schumer just make a joke about ukraine? did i hear that right? 🤨 — mari 🎼❤️ fmr era (@yerimmiehh) March 28, 2022

please never invite amy schumer to an award show again…why she using ukraine and trans people as a punchline..and then calling kirsten dunst a seat filler infront of her husband? oh she needs a SMACK — tyler (@wiccavision) March 28, 2022

9. Jessica Chastain

During her acceptance speech for Best Actress, Chastain vaguely mentioned violence and hate happening across the world said people want to live a life without fear or violence. She expressed love and acceptance to people who feel hopeless or alone.