Tom Holland names the MCU movie he likes to watch for a romantic night in with Zendaya

A lot of actors famously hate to watch their own movies, maybe because they find watching their own acting too uncomfortable. Thankfully, Tom Holland doesn’t have that problem. As a lifelong Marvel fan, you bet he’s going to stick on his own MCU films while having a cozy night in with Zendaya.

Holland rocked up on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan 14 (he sadly didn’t win for Best Actor in a Limited Series with The Crowded Room), and he was asked by ExtraTV if he ever watches his own stuff in his spare time. The 27-year-old admitted that, yes, actually he does as he finds it to be a helpful tool that allows him to keep on improving his craft.

“I definitely watch my stuff,” Holland revealed. “I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, ‘Damn! I could have pushed more there.’ Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”

At the same time, Holland can also kick back and rewatch one of his films for pure nostalgic enjoyment. The Uncharted star went on to add that he and girlfriend Zendaya (yes, they’re still going strong, internet!) often watch one of their Spider-Man movies, and fans of the A-list couple’s relationship will not be surprised by which of the trilogy it is.

Photo via Marvel Studios

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” Holland continued. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

Yes, as any Holland/Zendaya follower worth their salt knows, 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming was the first time the pair worked together, forming a close friendship which eventually blossomed into one of Hollywood’s most beloved romances — the couple first publicly confirmed they were dating in 2021. Unfortunately, the fictional love story of Peter Parker and MJ has not run so smoothly, with Spider-Man: No Way Home seeing MJ’s memories of Peter erased.

Basically, Marvel and Sony need to hurry up and make Spider-Man 4 — whether it happens to feature Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin or not — so we can get a different, happier ending to Peter and MJ’s tale. It’s not just for us, guys — think of it as giving Tom Holland and Zendaya something new to watch on their movie nights.