Trial juror says Amber Heard’s ‘crocodile tears’ made people ‘uncomfortable’

After 51 days on trial, Johnny Depp largely won his defamation suit against Amber Heard. The jury awarded him $15 million in total damages, following weeks of testimony about Depp’s alleged abuse of Heard, Heard’s alleged abuse of Depp, and this being a Johnny Depp trial, Willy Wonka. Heard did win on one count, though, and Depp was ordered to pay his ex-wife $2 million. Sadly, this will now leave Depp free to continue his music career when he’s not busy defending himself in an upcoming assault trial.

For those wondering how Depp could have won his case, ABC’s Good Morning America recently interviewed one of the jurors on the Depp-Heard case, who explained that the jury found Amber Heard’s testimony to be completely unbelievable. You can watch the GMA segment in the embedded tweet below:

EXCLUSIVE: A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said what the jury concluded was "they were both abusive to each other" but Heard’s team failed to prove Depp’s abuse was physical. https://t.co/Ax4SMZUq2J pic.twitter.com/EMiMeqh5pn — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 16, 2022

The juror, who chose to remain anonymous, said that Heard did not come off well on the stand.

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable. She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”

The juror, who was one of five men on the panel in addition to two women, explained that a lot of the jury felt that Depp gave a more credible performance. Which Heard herself acknowledged in an NBC interview, responding to Depp’s accusations that she was “acting” in court by saying, “Says the man who convinced the world he has scissors for fingers?”

The juror said about Depp’s testimony,

“He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions. His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

The juror also cited Heard’s lying about donating her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, with a rep from the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles testifying that they never received the money pledged. Heard maintains that she planned to make the donation in installments, but the schedule was derailed by the cost of the trial.

Depp will continue his courthouse tour with a personal injury lawsuit slated to start later this year.