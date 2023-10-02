What is Anthony Mackie’s net worth?

Anthony Mackie may have started as Don Cheadle’s understudy in the Off-Broadway production of Topdog/Underdog, but there is no denying the actor’s gradual climb to leading man material. In 2023 alone he’s starred in Twisted Metal and We Have a Ghost, and the 43-year-old has three Marvel movies slated for the next few years. With his ascent to Captain America after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it should come as no surprise that the actor is raking in the dough. But even with the boon of becoming one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world, it’s still a long way to the top.

Anthony Mackie’s net worth in 2023

Mackie may finally be getting the recognition he deserves after more than two decades of grinding, but it takes some serious time to build a fortune rivaling co-star Robert Downey Jr.’s whopping $300 million dollar nest egg. Mackie had high aspirations from the very start, graduating from the North Carolina School of the Arts’ high school program before heading to Julliard. After graduating in 2001, the New Orleans native got his first big acting break barely one year later as Eminem’s primary antagonist, Papa Doc, in 8 Mile. His first major role came just one year later with the LGBTQ indie movie Brother to Brother, which showcased his talents and landed him several nominations. Despite appearing in Million Dollar Baby and the Manchurian candidate in 2004, it wouldn’t be until 2009 that Mackie would win his first award.

His role as Sergeant J. T. Sanborn in The Hurt Locker alongside his Marvel costar and good friend, Jeremy Renner, earned Mackie his first award for Best Supporting Actor. The next few years saw Mackie involved in a number of high-profile projects like Eagle Eye, Man on a Ledge, and the Adjustment Bureau. None of his previous projects could compare to his 2014 role in Captain America and the Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson. His first appearance as the superhero only paid $100,000 but by the time Mackie appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the actor’s time was worth almost $500,000 per episode. Now that Anthony Mackie is officially the new Captain America, it’s only a matter of time before he starts raking in the big bucks like Chris Pratt, but for now, he’s sitting at a very comfortable $8 million.

Outside of the Marvel-verse, Mackie recently starred alongside Brooklyn 99’s Stephanie Beatriz in Twisted Metal, and opened his own restaurant, NoBar, in 2011. Unfortunately, both locations closed in 2015, but we’d like to think it was due to his almost overnight explosion of popularity thanks to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.