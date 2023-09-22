What is Joe Jonas’ net worth in 2023?

When fame comes early so does wealth, and the Jonas Brothers certainly found fame early.

They first rose to prominence back in 2005, when the brothers were in their early to mid teens. They enjoyed a good run, on par with many of the teen heartthrob pop groups of the era, before vanishing into the background of pop culture for more than a decade.

Their return was unexpected, but welcome, when the band saw a sharp resurgence in popularity in the late 2010s. As they matured into adulthood, found wives, and started families, they found a new fanbase in similarly-minded millennials. Their new era was as family men and hopelessly besotted husbands, and their listeners were delighted.

Then, news of the pending divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dropped. While most people would be entirely willing to accept a no-fault divorce — as the couple initially claimed — Jonas has, in the wake of the divorce news, worked to subtly paint his soon-to-be ex as an absent mother and inadequate partner. Most people aren’t taking the story at face value, and as such what should be a run of the mill split is turning into drama of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp proportions. Once all the legal issues are over and done with, its hard to say how Jonas or Turner will fare, but at least Jonas has a tidy bank account to fall back on.

Joe Jonas’ net worth

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Joe is the middle child of the Jonas Brothers trio, so it feels fitting that his net worth likewise rests right in the middle of his brothers. These days, the middle Jonas is worth a very reasonable $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A chunk of his enviable change has been with him since he, alongside his brothers, gyrated his way into the hearts of America’s thirsty adolescents, and the rest was earned during the band’s revitalized era.

It will likely surprise any but the most passionate of Jonas Brothers fans to learn that Joe attempted a solo career for awhile, both during and following his family band’s initial rise. He never reached the fame as a solo act that the group attained, however, and its likely not deserving of much credit for his current wealth.

We’ll see how well Jonas’ checkbook holds up once he and Turner‘s divorce proceedings are concluded, but for now he’s sitting pretty on a nice hefty bank account.