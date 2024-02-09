What is Mary from ’90 Day Fiancé’s TikTok?

TLC knows what the people want and, in the reality world, the people want drama.

Recommended Videos

The network’s 90 Day Fiancé offers it up in droves, and has been for right around a decade now. After debuting in early 2014, the show was an immediate hit, and its continued popularity has earned the show 10 seasons so far, along with more than 20 spin-off shows.

It’s a popular franchise, thanks in large part to its unique format, which follows couples seeking K-1 visas. The unique visas are specific to the United States, and require applicants to marry within 90 days of arriving in the country, or immediately depart. The short time frame and unique format makes for addictive viewing, and its served 90 Day Fiancé, and many of its participants, well.

Among the most followed, at present, are Mary and Brandan from season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The spin-off sees as American citizens depart our shores to follow their partners to their home countries, and its quickly become one of the franchise’s most-followed shows. Mary and Brandan appeared in the latest season of the series, and their contentious relationship had viewers hooked in moments. Eager to follow the couple’s lives now that the cameras have stopped rolling? Worry not, they’re nice and active on social media.

How to track down Mary on TikTok

Mary is seen by many among the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fandom to be a uniquely toxic participant, which — of course — means she’s also among the most popular. People simply can’t get enough of the drama that absolutely overwhelms Mary and Brandan’s relationship, and it helps that they’re so easily accessible online.

Mary boasts her own dedicated Instagram page, where she frequently posts snapshots of herself and the little family she shares with Brandan. Over on TikTok, however, the pair share an account, and appear far more frequently as a duo.

That’s not to say that Mary isn’t the primary user behind @maryandbrandan18 over on TikTok. She crops up in videos far more often, as she participates in viral trends, uploads lip synching videos, and shows off their baby.

She’s also the primary user behind the couple’s second TikTok account, @mary_brandan90dayfiance. The second account offers up essentially the same fare as the first, showcasing the couple’s lives in the Philippines and, occasionally, Oregon. It’s somewhat more dedicated to the couple’s little one, who’s frequently featured in videos on the second page.

Between the two TikTok pages, Mary and Brandan boast an impressive follower count. Their first page has nearly 72,000 followers and 773,700 likes, and their second boasts 15,000 followers and 121,600 likes. That puts them at nearly 90,000 followers on the social media app, and that’s on top of Mary’s 11,400 Instagram followers.