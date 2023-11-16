What is ‘RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield’s age?

The 14th season of The Real Housewives of New York City has concluded on Bravo, and it was quite the whirlwind. The confident women brought all of the drama to the table, leaving fans captivated and ready for more. The show was made better by the fact that it returned with its rebooted cast of six new members, which includes the outspoken single socialite Brynn Whitfield.

While the hyped cast of the reality show continues to generate interest, it is Whitfield who is attracting a big chunk of the attention. This has caused many to wonder what is the age of RHONY’s newbie.

How old is RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield?

A communications professional with a passion for yoga and throwing dinner parties, Whitfield was born on Feb. 8, 1987, which makes her 36 years old (as per The Real Housewives wiki page). At 36, Whitfield, along with Erin Dana Lichy, is the youngest member of season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Apart from recognizing herself as a “trophy wife in training,” Whitfield has also shared with People the possibility of being seen as the new season’s “villain” as sometimes she takes her jokes a “little too far.”

“I’m gonna hide my tail. I wouldn’t say ‘villain,’ I think I’m just fun. Maybe a little bit. I’m fun. Like, you know, everyone don’t be so serious. Be chill.”

Where to watch RHONY

After the canceled season 13 — which was a by-product of a multitude of controversies — it was decided to purge the former cast and add new faces to RHONY, beginning its journey from scratch.

The newly-minted season has faced backlash for dumping its original theme set in place in 2008 in favor of enticing a younger audience. Despite this, the reboot has become successful and is now available to stream in its entirety on Peacock.