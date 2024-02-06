What stage productions has Tom Holland starred in?

After a mini hiatus from acting, Tom Holland is back at the craft in its purest form. The Spider-Man star is set to take on the iconic role of Romeo in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet. The Shakespearean classic is one of popular culture’s most well-known stories, so it makes sense that a powerhouse actor like Holland has snagged one of the leading roles. The production is set to premiere in spring of this year on London’s West End, and fans of the star are buzzing to see him flex his creative muscles once more, going so far as to celebrate the end of his “unemployment.”

Recommended Videos

Of course, stage acting is a different beast to film and television, so some people are wondering if the Brit has the chops needed to pull off such a well-known role on such a massive stage. As it turns out, this wouldn’t be Holland’s first foray on the famous London boards. If you want to know what stage productions Tom Holland has starred in, then look no further!

What stage prodctions has Tom Holland starred in?

Image via YouTube

Holland was in his first (and so far only) stage production well over a decade ago when was involved in Billy Elliot: The Musical. There were two and a half years between his audition and his first steps on stage, and between 2008-2010 he played both Billy’s friend Michael and the titular role. Billy Elliot is a heart-warming tale about a boy from a rough coal mining town who harbors dreams of becoming a dancer. Over the course of the musical, the talented Billy battles naysayers, including his own family, to achieve his dream. The story is set in the worst years of the Thatcher government, when Britain’s first female prime minister destroyed countless lives through violent anti-union activity.

The role required Holland to show off his triple-threat skills, and by all accounts he was fantastic. With music by the legendary Elton John, Billy Elliot: The Musical was playing at the Victoria Palace Theatre during Holland’s run, but has since gone on a U.K. national tour. Hamilton is currently playing at the venue and looks set to be there for another few years at least.

What is Romeo & Juliet about?

Image via BBC

Romeo and Juliet is one of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies, and the titular characters have become a shorthand for young lovers. The tale follows two star-crossed teens who fall in love despite belonging to warring families: the Montagues and Capulets. The original play is set in Verona, Italy, although in the countless productions of it that have been performed since it was written, the setting has often changed. The somewhat depressing play has been adapted for radio, television, and film multiple times. The most famous of these is probably the hit film Romeo + Juliet, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. This version kept much of the antiquated language, but moved the setting to a more modern time and was a smash hit.

Where will Tom Holland perform Romeo & Juliet?

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

The play will run at the world famous Duke of York’s Theatre, starting on May 11 and running until Aug. 3. The theatre has been putting on productions since the late 19th century and is one of London’s most historic venues. Located on the iconic St. Martin’s Lane, it has hosted famous productions like King Lear, Journey’s End, and Doctor Faustus. Holland is in good company, as the theatre has seen performances from icons like Noël Coward, Ian McKellen, and Kit Harrington.

Who will star opposite Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet?

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

There’s been no confirmation who will play Holland’s Juliet, but we’re sure it will be someone who can match his talent. While some are speculating that it will be a performer with the same A-list credentials as the Peter Parker actor, it’s more likely to be an established theatre actress. Big names like Reneé Rapp have been mentioned in the more gossip-heavy corners of the internet, but it’s likely to be a fellow Brit. Carrie Hope Fletcher, who has performed in plays like Les Miserables, is a potential candidate. If we’re looking outside of the U.K., then Linedy Genao of Bad Cinderella fame is a strong contender, too.

Who is directing Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet?

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

British director Jamie Lloyd is taking the reins of this production. Lloyd is known for his minimalist and modern takes on classics, so we can expect that to bleed through in Romeo & Juliet. He has previous directing blockbuster stars on stage, having worked with Emilia Clarke, Jessica Chastain, and Tom Hiddleston. He is also well known for his attempts to make high-end theatre more accessible to working class and diverse groups, and Romeo and Juliet will have discounted tickets for key workers and those under 30.