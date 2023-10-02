Who are Hailee Steinfeld’s parents?

Whether it’s her washboard abs, velvety voice, or the fact that she’s a superhero, Hailee Steinfeld has become the talk of the hour in recent years. It’s also not surprising that she was a diamond in the rough, waiting to be discovered after being nominated at just 14 years old for the 2010 feature film, True Grit — a true star from the start.

I know what you’re thinking. Typically, this young stardom and rapid rise to fame come from an already established lineage of actors, easing their way into the spotlight – ‘nepo babies,’ if you will. After all, we’ve seen many of these young stars achieve fame through their family names – Emma Roberts, Lily Rose-Depp, and Zoe Kravitz. Surprisingly enough, Steinfeld’s success and talent stem from very humble roots – for the most part, that is. Here’s all about the supportive yet incredibly average family of the actress.

Who are Peter and Cheri Steinfeld?

I know – it’s like Hailee was made for the cameras. An entrancing gaze and a talent for modeling almost make us question where she got it from. While her parents aren’t exactly famous, they’re also very well-established in their own expertise. The actress has one older brother – Griffin Steinfeld – both siblings hailing from the marriage of Cheri Steinfeld and Peter Steinfeld.

You’ve likely seen her father, Peter, all across the actress’ social media. In fact, you’ve likely seen him as her trainer. In reality, Hailee has shared in the past that her father, who is a personal trainer, was behind her physical prowess during her arduous training for Hawkeye. Despite always having been active – likely as a result of having a personal trainer as a father, and a race car driver for a brother – the actress still needed an extra hand for help with her training.

Although her mother, Cheri, isn’t as involved in Hailee’s work or need for a training plan, she surely helped the actress have an eye for beauty. The actress’ mom is an interior designer, which immediately lets us know that her keen attention to detail is rooted in her own blood. Her mother is also of Filipino ancestry, which Hailee often shares her pride in.

Now, remember when I said that her family was humble for the most part? Well, that’s because Hailee’s paternal uncle is none other than the actor, author, and fitness coach, Jake Steinfeld. You’ve likely seen him in King of The Hill, All is Forgiven, or even heard his voice in Ratatouille. Perhaps what’s more impressive about his repertoire, is that he was the personal trainer of Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford.

This last bit of information only makes her about a quarter of a ‘nepo baby’ which by Hollywood’s standards – means absolutely nothing. Good for Hailee.