The Hollywood rumor mill moves at about the same speed it takes to make another Kissing Booth movie, which is to say very quickly. Saltburn and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi appears to be at the center of the current rumor mill, from his alleged involvement in a physical altercation in Australia earlier this month, to years-long speculation (and prompt denial) that he would be the new Superman.

Recommended Videos

Like any celebrity it-boy, much of the rumors also revolve around Elordi’s dating history, and whether the timelines of his relationships had any, shall we say, overlap. Elordi was one half of the internet’s buzziest couple from 2019 to 2020, when he dated his Euphoria costar Zendaya. Naturally, his prompt move to the next relationship set the rumor mill aflutter. So who, according to the internet, did Jacob Elordi cheat on Zendaya with?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Who did Jacob Elordi cheat on Zendaya with? The rumors, explained

Image Via Netflix

While their relationship had never been officially confirmed, Elordi and Zendaya reportedly dated from August 2019 to early 2020. At the time, rumors swirled that the relationship was a publicity stunt to boost interest in Euphoria, an accusation also later levelled at their co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike. In any case, Elordi and Zendaya were papped on multiple occasions enjoying dinner and sharing some PDA, and were spotted kissing in New York City in the summer of 2020.

While all of this seems pretty above board, cheating rumors emerged when Elordi was later seen holding hands with actress Kaia Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. At the time, neither Elordi nor Zendaya had confirmed their split, leading fans to speculate that the crossover with Gerber constituted cheating. Adding fuel to the fire, Elordi and Gerber were often spotted in the same places he was recently seen with Zendaya, and even his girlfriend before that, Kissing Booth star Joey King.

It’s important to note that the chatter about whether Elordi cheated on Zendaya with Gerber is unconfirmed, and is merely the work of perhaps some overzealous internet sleuths. In any case, Elordi and Gerber made their relationship Instagram official in a Halloween post from 2020 (coincidentally enough, they dressed as Elvis and Priscilla), and regularly attended red carpet events as a couple. The pair eventually parted ways in November 2021.

Now, it has been reported that Elordi is dating Olivia Jade Giannulli, a YouTuber and the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin. Fans might remember that Giannulli was the subject of the 2019 college admissions scandal, in which Loughlin was accused of faking athletic credentials in order to secure Giannulli’s admission to the University of Southern California.

Image via Kaia Gerber/Instagram

For her part, Zendaya has been happily dating her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland since at least July of 2021.