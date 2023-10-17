Who is Aaliyah’s new boyfriend post-‘Love is Blind?’

Love is Blind never stops being messy, but season 5 may take the prize for most chaotic season yet.

It’s navigating a lawsuit, a fully-completed — but still ditched — storyline, a first-of-its-kind development between cast members, and all the drama a typical season contains to boot. Its a whole mess, and I loved every second of it — except, of course, for some rather contentious conversations between Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha. The pair found a connection early on, but hit a major roadblock when a conversation about deal-breakers cropped up. With both halves in agreement that honesty was vital, Aaliyah confessed that she cheated in a relationship two years back. Uche didn’t respond well to the news, chastising and judging the Houston-based ICU nurse for her years-old mistake.

Their relationship never really recovered. Aaliyah was willing to forgive Uche for his overreaction, and continued to put work into their relationship, but the one-two punch of his former relationship with Lydia, and the subsequent oversharing, resulted in an early exit for Aaliyah. Uche was disgruntled by her decision to leave, and as a result — despite a post-Love is Blind attempt at a relationship — the pair never worked out.

Aaliyah still attended the show’s reunion, despite her early departure, and dished on her short-lived relationship with Uche, beef with Lydia, and everything else that happened on and off screen. She also revealed that she’s currently in a “beautiful, loving relationship” with someone she met outside the show. So who is this lucky fella?

Who is Aaliyah dating now?

Aaliyah revealed, during the Love is Blind season 5 reunion, that she is in a happy relationship with “an amazing man” who treats her “like a queen.” She gushed over his chivalry and charm, and noted that the pair met on an R&B cruise awhile back. They appear to be thoroughly happy together, and season 5 viewers couldn’t be more relieved. She deserves much better than the treatment Uche gave her, and this new guy seems to be — finally — showing her the love she deserves.

We don’t know the lucky man’s name just yet, but he made a notable appearance over on Aaliyah’s Instagram a few days ago. Ahead of Love is Blind‘s big reunion episode, Aaliyah posted a collage on her page, compiling a range of adorable, charming, and all together heartwarming videos and shots of her with her new beau. They make a handsome couple, there’s no denying that, and they seem to make each other genuinely happy. The post is captioned with a simple “My King,” along with a proclamation that this is #whatreallovelookslike.

What’s more, they may be more than dating. A quick, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot from mid-way through the collage displays a lovely ring that might just signal the next step in Aaliyah’s real-life love story. It appears that she’s actually engaged to the mystery guy, though we’ll await full confirmation before shouting it from the rooftops.

Image via @aalove4_/Instagram

Either way, it seems Aaliyah successfully found a partner who she’s perfectly suited to, and without the help of the pods. We couldn’t be happier for it — truly, no one deserves it more — and we’ll be cheering for Aaliyah and her new guy all the way down the aisle.