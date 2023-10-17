Who is Aaliyah’s new boyfriend post-‘Love is Blind?’

Love is Blind never stops being messy, but season 5 may take the prize for most chaotic season yet.
It’s navigating a lawsuit, a fully-completed — but still ditched — storyline, a first-of-its-kind development between cast members, and all the drama a typical season contains to boot. Its a whole mess, and I loved every second of it — except, of course, for some rather contentious conversations between Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha. The pair found a connection early on, but hit a major roadblock when a conversation about deal-breakers cropped up. With both halves in agreement that honesty was vital, Aaliyah confessed that she cheated in a relationship two years back. Uche didn’t respond well to the news, chastising and judging the Houston-based ICU nurse for her years-old mistake.
Their relationship never really recovered. Aaliyah was willing to forgive Uche for his overreaction, and continued to put work into their relationship, but the one-two punch of his former relationship with Lydia, and the subsequent oversharing, resulted in an early exit for Aaliyah. Uche was disgruntled by her decision to leave, and as a result — despite a post-Love is Blind attempt at a relationship — the pair never worked out.
Aaliyah still attended the show’s reunion, despite her early departure, and dished on her short-lived relationship with Uche, beef with Lydia, and everything else that happened on and off screen. She also revealed that she’s currently in a “beautiful, loving relationship” with someone she met outside the show. So who is this lucky fella?
Who is Aaliyah dating now?
Aaliyah revealed, during the Love is Blind season 5 reunion, that she is in a happy relationship with “an amazing man” who treats her “like a queen.” She gushed over his chivalry and charm, and noted that the pair met on an R&B cruise awhile back. They appear to be thoroughly happy together, and season 5 viewers couldn’t be more relieved. She deserves much better than the treatment Uche gave her, and this new guy seems to be — finally — showing her the love she deserves.
We don’t know the lucky man’s name just yet, but he made a notable appearance over on Aaliyah’s Instagram a few days ago. Ahead of Love is Blind‘s big reunion episode, Aaliyah posted a collage on her page, compiling a range of adorable, charming, and all together heartwarming videos and shots of her with her new beau. They make a handsome couple, there’s no denying that, and they seem to make each other genuinely happy. The post is captioned with a simple “My King,” along with a proclamation that this is #whatreallovelookslike.
What’s more, they may be more than dating. A quick, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot from mid-way through the collage displays a lovely ring that might just signal the next step in Aaliyah’s real-life love story. It appears that she’s actually engaged to the mystery guy, though we’ll await full confirmation before shouting it from the rooftops.
Either way, it seems Aaliyah successfully found a partner who she’s perfectly suited to, and without the help of the pods. We couldn’t be happier for it — truly, no one deserves it more — and we’ll be cheering for Aaliyah and her new guy all the way down the aisle.