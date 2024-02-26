Who is Barbra Streisand’s husband?

Barbra Streisand is a powerhouse. With a name synonymous with excellence in the world of musical theatre, we’ve seen her create the icon that is Fanny Brice in Funny Girl — and as much as we love Lea Michele, Barbra is just irreplaceable. With a career as longstanding as hers, it’s no surprise that she has had her fair share of love stories, each more spellbinding than her last.

However, she has only taken the walk down the aisle twice, ultimately finding her soulmate on the second attempt. Naturally, someone of Barbra’s caliber could only settle down with individuals as talented as her and of course, someone who would never rain on her parade. So, if you’ve ever wondered who managed to tug at the heartstrings of the one and only Streisand, keep reading.

Is Barbra Streisand married?

Image via United Artists/MGM

Barbra Streisand has been married to James Brolin since 1998. In case you’ve been living under a rock, yes, I’m talking about James Brolin from Westworld, Castle, Lightyear, and Stuart Rosenberg’s The Amityville Horror. The duo exchanged vows 25 years ago, marking Streisand’s second marriage and Brolin’s third. Though they didn’t have children together, they both had kids from previous marriages.

Brolin is two years older than Streisand, and the couple’s paths crossed in 1996 through a mutual friend. “We were set up on a blind date,” Streisand revealed on The Tonight Show, “and I was so shy that I came into the house and I went downstairs to be with the children and play with them until I had to sit down at the table.” Their immediate connection blossomed into romance two years later when they decided to tie the knot.

The couple immediately knew it was love for life because, during his wedding vows, Brolin swayed fans with the words, “I can’t tell you how lucky I am that this would happen to me so late in life. Every night is a new adventure. Sleeping is a waste of time. I can’t wait to see her again in the morning.” Ladies, do not settle for less.

Before marrying Brolin, however, Barbra was married to Elliot Gould from 1963 until 1971. Despite being separated for two years before their divorce, the duo remains amicable, sharing one son — the actor Jason Gould. However, between Streisand’s two marriages, the Broadway icon was romantically linked to several other high-profile celebrities and even politicians, including the 15th Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and actors Richard Gere, Clint Eastwood, and Liam Neeson.

What a legend.