With Harry, Meghan, and Andrew out of bounds, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ lives may look very different

With two key members of the Royal Family on the outs, one royal expert has claimed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to take on bigger roles within the Palace.

These roles have arisen because of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who are both distant from the Royal Family for separate reasons. For his part, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have relocated to the U.S. after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and leaving a trail of reported animosity in their wake. Prince Andrew, meanwhile, is enduring a royal exile of his own, as a result of years-long controversy surrounding allegations of sexual assault and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

With these two key positions vacated — as well as the retirement of some older royals — expert Phil Dampier said the daughter and son of Prince William and Kate Middleton are primed to take on increased duties, to pick up the royal slack, if you will. As a refresher, nine-year-old Princess Charlotte is the middle child of William and Kate while Louis, aged six, is their youngest. As the eldest, Prince George is second in line for the British throne, and has already taken on royal responsibilities. Now, George is bringing his siblings along for the ride.

“With Prince Andrew in disgrace, Harry and Meghan off the scene and older royals retiring, all three children will be essential to the ‘Firm,’” Dampier said (per The Sun). While the expert claimed George is the “important one,” he believes the roles of Charlotte and Louis will become increasingly prominent, and that “the royal family will need them as they are getting thin on the ground.” In terms of how to best utilise the younger royals, Dampier said the groundwork will be completed during their schooling years, since their “interact[ion] with other pupils and enjoy[ment] of their school years will be a vital part” of their future roles.

That comes amid reports that William and Kate are currently deciding on which school to send George to, with the couple weighing up both of their respective colleges as well as the possibility of boarding school. On top of their schooling, Dampier said Charlotte and George’s heightened role in the Palace will form part of the family’s broader efforts to “modernize,” and will require the younger siblings to be “popular” among the public. “To modernise, the characters in this real life soap opera have to be popular and relevant and the three children will only be able to fulfil their duties if they are in touch with the public.”

That’s a lot for children under the age of ten, but heavy is the head, I suppose. Dampier said Charlotte in particular is already “a character,” citing her instruction that George bow in front of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin during the late monarch’s funeral. “I can see [Charlotte] looking after both her brothers… and just being there when they need her.” Charlotte and Louis stepping up to the royal plate comes as Harry and Andrew grow increasingly distant from the family.

For his part, the Duke of Sussex has been dogged by reports of an ever-widening rift with his family for the better part of five years, most recently learning that he was surprised by the fallout from his withdrawal from royal duties. Andrew, meanwhile, has reportedly become a “burden” for his daughter, Princess Beatrice, as she continues to disengage from the Duke of York amid his ongoing controversies.

