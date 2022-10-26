Mary Magdalene might be one of the most famous women in history, whether you believe she existed or not. Turns out being the mother of Jesus Christ might just make you an icon, who knew? That being said, a viral tweet claiming to show a reconstruction of Mother Mary may have looked like has people thinking she was reincarnated into a modern-day icon — Lady Gaga.

A tweet claimed that Stanford University students reconstructed a 3D model of Mary Magdalene showcasing how she ‘might have looked.’ Upon first glance, the resemblance to Mother Monster is hard to miss.

Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ might have looked. pic.twitter.com/J8o4ECVxIP — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝘿𝙄𝙇𝙁 (@brotaminz) October 25, 2022

It’s hard to believe someone with the username ‘FUTURE DILF’ would be in this for the gags, yet we’re here to report that is, sadly, the case. Otherwise, we’d have every reason to believe Lady Gaga is the mother of Christ — we’ve never seen them in the same room before.

This exact image was used as a copypasta meme from 2018, following the exact same concept, except touting that it was a reconstruction of Cleopatra, not Mary Magdalene.

That meme goes back even further, with the original ‘reconstruction’ resembling that of another pop icon — Britney Spears. Per Buzzfeed, the meme trickled down to all facets of pop culture, from Lana Del Rey, Starfox, and even Club Penguin. Mary Magdalene is all of us, apparently.

Let’s use basic facts here, gang. There’s no way that Mary Magdalene, born in Israel, looks like a blonde, white Italian-American girl from New York.

That being said, people have taken the ball and ran with it, giving us Twitter’s latest viral meme.

the lambs in the barn when she started kjilling them all to sew their meat into a dress https://t.co/jPjppSLIjv pic.twitter.com/4mDn7dNjql — 𝒂𝒅𝒊 (@LOlSGRIFFINSTAN) October 26, 2022

The manger when Mary was giving birth: https://t.co/jhCgMA51Pn pic.twitter.com/0ezwiSmBwO — Folk Tales of the Beast King (@ScaleySovereign) October 26, 2022

FATHER SON AND HOUSE OF GUCCI https://t.co/u0l6zFRfQv — kris murra👻 (@yarrumsirk) October 26, 2022

Christianity: a bad romance amiright https://t.co/fSCzivk5ji — Matt Lech (@MattLech) October 26, 2022

Nothing but respect for MY mother of Christ.

Aside from allegedly mothering one of the most famous figures ever, Lady Gaga is busy helming Harley Quinn in the forthcoming sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux. Margot Robbie, who arguably gave the role its most iconic representation, has even given Gaga her blessing.