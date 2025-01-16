Zac Efron’s brother flaunts his new drag name online, and he just got 10x more attractive

Some might think being the sibling of an uber-famous celebrity is a curse, but in the case of Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan, it’s certainly a blessing… not least to our eyes.

Recommended Videos

The younger brother of the High School Musical alum is currently making a splash as a contestant on The Traitors, and while his surname is enough to catch attention on its own, Efron is adopting a new moniker thanks to his time on the reality series. If you’re not across the lore of the Traitors mansion, let me fill you in; Efron is one of 23 participant’s in the current third season of the Peacock show.

He is what is known as a “faithful,” meaning it is his job, along with other “faithfuls” (grammatically incorrect, but not in the Traitors-verse), to sniff out and evict one of the four “traitors” in the mansion. It’s basically a televised version of Mafia, instead it’s filled with reality TV alums and tangentially famous participants, and not your black sheep cousin who hoped it was a drinking game. Anyway, Efron was fulfilling his “faithful” duties in a recent episode of the show and identified fellow contestant, Bob the Drag Queen, as a potential “traitor.”

Given her roots, this led Bob the Drag Queen to throw Efron off the scent by giving him a drag name. Liz Anya, perhaps? Anne Chovy, you ask? Or maybe Polly Esther? Nope, those are all lifted from my personal journal of drag names (which, for what it’s worth, would also suit Efron), but Bob bestowed the famous sibling with a name that was tied to his quest to unveil her as a “traitor,” and she landed on “Miss Guided.” Of course, it was Bob’s attempt to squash any speculation that she was not a “faithful,” and it saw her masterfully shut down all of Efron’s misguided (see!) speculation.

#TheTraitorsUS

Bob the Drag Queen has gone toe to toe with the likes of Derrick Barry and Plane Jane.

Now he faces his next big rival…

Zac Efron's brother pic.twitter.com/ZnsC7kH6B3 — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) January 10, 2025

Taking the stage name beyond the stage, fans were quick to notice that Efron went on to update the bio section of his Instagram profile, which now bears the same name as the one given to him on The Traitors. It’s followed by a nail polishing emoji, because on top of being so attractive it actually hurts (a deep, inexplicable stomach pain), Efron is also an ally. In any case, Bob’s efforts as a nomenclator were successful enough to divert attention, and she was spared from being banished by the broader group in episode three — which is particularly impressive given that she actually is one of the four traitors on this season.

While Bob will live to see another day in the Scottish mansion (and Miss Guided will live on in perpetuity), Efron still has his eye on the drag queen, and confirmed in a confessional that he still believes Bob is a “traitor.” We will have to wait and see how this competitive spirit between the two players pans out for the rest of the season, which will hopefully include an impromptu drag show with Efron in full glam and a corset (a scene also lifted from my personal journal).

#TheTraitorsUS Dylan Efron adding the drag name Bob the Drag Queen gave him to his IG profile 😂 pic.twitter.com/3hnWbQNU11 — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) January 11, 2025

Bob avoided joining the participants who have already been eliminated this season, including Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York, Wells Adams of The Bachelor, Chanel Ayan of The Real Housewives of Dubai, and Survivor alum Tony Vlachos. Alongside Bob and Efron, the broader cast of this season includes Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Robyn Dixon, and Britney Spears’ ex, Sam Asghari. Oh, and it’s hosted by Alan Cumming, whose perpetually iconic costumes are a drag show in their own right.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy