8 Hulk characters who should smash into the MCU next

Marvel fans are Hulk crazy right now thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unfolding weekly on Disney Plus. While we’ve had Mark Ruffalo periodically showing up over the past decade, the MCU has sadly sidelined the Hulk mythos so far, although that’s not entirely the studio’s fault — infamously, rights squabbles with Universal prevent more Hulk solo movies from being made.

With the arrival of Jennifer Walters on the scene, however, it looks like the soft ban on expanding the Jade Giant’s corner of the Marvel universe has lifted and we might be able to see various other Hulk characters make their mark on the MCU in the near future. For those unaware, Bruce Banner and his cousin are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to those who’ve been turned into giant — sometimes green, sometimes not — rage monsters in the source material.

So let’s examine the pages of Marvel Comics to decide upon some more Hulk characters who could smash onto the scene next.

Weapon H

via Marvel Comics

With She-Hulk giving us our first indication that Wolverine is on his way into the MCU (albeit in an easily missed easter egg, but still, we’ll take what we can get), it’s got us wondering if Marvel will finally embrace the long-held rivalry between Logan and the Green Goliath once they finally exist in the same franchise. If they do, it could be fun to introduce Weapon X.

Debuting in the comics in 2018, Weapon H was another survivor of the Weapon X program. Military mercenary Clayton Cortez was infused with DNA from both Old Man Logan and Amadeus Cho (more on him in a moment) as well as bonded with an adamantium skeleton. The result was a fearsome being with the strength of a Hulk, the healing factor of Wolverine and the berserker rage of both.

Maestro

via Marvel Comics

In Smart Hulk, we’ve seen a version of Hulk that retains Bruce’s intelligence. But what if there was a version of Hulk that combined Bruce’s intelligence with the darker personality of the other guy? Enter Maestro, a villainous variant of the hero from a dystopian future.

After surviving a nuclear blast, Maestro received souped-up super-strength from the extra bout of radiation, making him even more powerful than the regular Hulk, although it drove him insane. Not a great combination.

It’s easy to imagine an MCU adaptation of Maestro, perhaps coming from another Earth instead of the future, appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars.

A-Bomb

via Marvel Comics

Probably the most notable character from Hulk lore who’s been a no-show in the MCU so far is Rick Jones. In the comics, Rick is an instrumental part of Bruce’s origins story, with the scientist jumping in to protect the young boy from the gamma radiation blast that gave him his powers.

Although Rick typically serves as a sidekick to Hulk, as well as other Avengers like Captain America and Captain Marvel, Jones eventually got his own powers when he transformed into A-Bomb. The Leader and MODOK used Abomination’s blood to turn Rick into a foe who could kill the Hulk for them. Naturally, though, he defied his evil masters and teamed up with his old friend.

Rick’s time as A-Bomb was only temporary in the comics, but if he was to ever appear in the MCU, it would probably make the most sense to feature him in this form.

Grey Hulk/Joe Fixit

via Marvel Comics

Everyone knows that Hulk was originally grey before a coloring error made him his more iconic green. The comics later retconned Grey Hulk as its own separate identity in Bruce’s psyche. Grey Hulk was Bruce’s original Hulk form but was internally overpowered by the Greek — aka Savage — Hulk so laid dormant within Banner for years.

Eventually, though, Grey Hulk took over, assuming the name Joe Fixit and working as a Las Vegas mob enforcer. In terms of personality, Joe is somewhat similar to Maestro except without the genius intellect, as he effectively represents the part of Bruce’s psyche that is willing to do the things Bruce isn’t.

However he’s characterized, fans would love to see Grey Hulk show up in the MCU at some point.

Totally Awesome Hulk

via Marvel Comics

Back in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Helen Cho was introduced into the MCU. Ironically, that same year saw the character’s son, Amadeus Cho, take over as the Marvel universe’s resident Hulk, calling himself the Totally Awesome Hulk. And yet we’ve still yet to see Amadeus turn up in the franchise.

A teen prodigy and one of the smartest people in the world, Amadeus doesn’t treat his Hulk powers as a curse but a blessing and is a wisecracking and confident hero, although, similar to Peter Parker, he comes to understand the responsibility of his abilities over time.

With the Young Avengers on their way, Amadeus would be, well, a totally awesome addition to the saga’s ever-growing number of adolescent supes.

Red Hulk

via Marvel Comics

The Hulk character that fans have most frequently requested to see in the franchise has to be Red Hulk, the musclebound, mustached super-form of General “Thunderbolt” Ross. After attempting to bring the Hulk down for decades, Ross ultimately decided the only way he could take him down was to become a Hulk himself.

Following the passing of William Hurt, it’s unclear if Ross will be retired in the MCU or not, although reports say Marvel is considering recasting him for the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Given that Ross is a frequent leader of the team, which also bears his name, it would make a lot of sense to feature him in the film, although obviously replacing Hurt is something that will require a lot of careful thought.

Red She-Hulk/Harpy

via Marvel Comics

In the past couple of years, the MCU has suddenly embraced the previously long-forgotten The Incredible Hulk, what with Tim Roth’s return as Abomination. It’s also worth remembering that Betty Ross featured in an episode of What If…?, too. If this was a precursor to a live-action comeback for Liv Tyler’s love interest, we’d love to see Red She-Hulk enter the fray.

Betty’s had two super-alter egos over the years, with her first being Harpy — a lethal bird-woman hybrid. In more recent times, however, she’s transformed into Red She-Hulk, which would probably make more sense to adapt for the MCU. Betty’s fate is one of the franchise’s major dangling plot-threads so it would be a fun surprise if she finally returned, only to Hulk out herself.

Skaar

Image via Marvel Comics

At this point, though, the most likely Hulk character to debut in the MCU next is Skaar, Son of Hulk. In the comics, Skaar was born as a result of Hulk’s brief rule over the planet Sakaar in the Planet Hulk storyline, with his existence being revealed in World War Hulk. His mother is the Sakaaran shadow warrior Caiera.

The reason we’re so convinced Skaar is on his way is because of Bruce’s return to space in She-Hulk episode two, which has got the fandom theorizing that he might be on his way to finding out that he fathered a son during his time on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok. EP Jessica Gao has confirmed this development is setting up a future project, so be on the look-out for Hulk Jr. very soon.