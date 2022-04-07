Pokémon is launching its latest generation of pocket monsters later in 2022. But ahead of Pokémon Violet and Scarlett‘s release, the Nintendo Switch has a string of cracking Pokémon games that you can play right now.

There are around 10 games available for the Nintendo Switch in the Pokémon universe, however, many of these are smaller mobile ports. Still, you’ve got loads of variety to choose from with everything from dungeon crawling action, photo capturing, and Tekken-style fighting.

Here are our top five Pokémon games for the Nintendo Switch that you need to play today.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon generation four is one of the most popular of all time and for those who missed out on the opportunity to play the original Diamond and Pearl games, have no fear as these remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are faithful to their origins.

Set in the Sinnoh region you’ve got a ton of unique species to capture and gyms to defeat all while dealing with Team Galactic and their antics. Even in the post-game, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl provide loads of exploration and new legendary species to capture.

As one of the newer games on this list, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl feel fresh while still capturing the magic that Game Freak was able to create with the original Diamond and Pearl games.

New Pokémon Snap

Being one of the best Pokémon titles on Nintendo Switch doesn’t mean emulating the typical Pokémon formula. New Pokémon Snap showcases this as not only one of the best games but also something completely different.

A follow-up to the classic Nintendo 64 title, New Pokémon Snap will see players head out and take photos of wild Pokémon for research purposes. This rail-based game is a whole lot of fun and a great way to meet new Pokémon and experience the wild Lental region.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

As we gear up for generation nine to launch, why not experience the latest generation of Pokémon in Sword and Shield.

With a complete Pokédex of new names and faces, even longtime Pokémon fans will be discovering new species during their journey in the Galar region. There is a nice mix of styles in Pokémon Sword and Shield with traditional gym battles making their return alongside the introduction of the Wild Area.

The Wild Area is populated with wild Pokémon that players can see, encounter, and capture. The zone also boasts raid battles which will see players join together with others online to take on a Dynamax Pokémon with the opportunity to capture it afterward.

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch and are a Pokémon fan then this is a must-play game and something you’ll want to clear before Pokémon Scarlett and Violet launch later this year.

Pokémon Lets Go, Pikachu! And Lets Go, Eevee!

Head back into the Kanto region with one of the first Pokémon titles that ever launched on Nintendo Switch, Let’s Go, Pikachu! Or Let’s Go, Eevee! Back in the Kanto region, there are plenty of Pokémon that fans love to catch.

Mixing the capture mechanics from the massively popular mobile title Pokémon Go with the adventuring and battling from traditional Pokémon games, Lets Go! has a lot to offer.

If you’re looking to play with a friend then you’re in luck because Lets Go! brings in the ability to travel the Kanto region with a friend on the same screen.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the most ambitious game in the franchise’s history and the best available title for the Nintendo Switch.

Launching earlier this year, Legends: Arceus took players into a completely unique adventure set in the wild Hisui region. In this game, while out capturing Pokémon you’ll also have to watch out because they can attack.

The battling gameplay has similarities to previous titles, with a few new twists, but it shines thanks to the wild open worlds with places to explore and species to capture along the way.

Whether you’ve been a Pokémon fan since day one or are looking to play your first game in the series then Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the best game for you.