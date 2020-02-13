Capcom Reveals Resident Evil Has Sold 95 Million Units Total

Gaming’s most renowned survival horror series continues to tread new ground.

Having recently updated its list of Platinum titles – games that have sold in excess of 1 million copies – Capcom has revealed that combined sales of the Resident Evil franchise now stand at an eye-watering 95 million. No small feat for one less than three decades old, but one made all the more impressive when taking into account that just five installments make up more than half of the aforementioned total. As of writing, 2009’s Resident Evil 5 is the highest-selling entry to date at 7.6 million units sold, with 2012 sequel Resident Evil 6 coming in a close second at 7.4 million.

The top five performers – in descending order – is as follows:

Resident Evil 5 – 7.6 million

Resident Evil 6 – 7.4 million

Resident Evil 7 – 7 million

Resident Evil 2 (remake) – 5.8 million

Resident Evil 2 – 4.96 million

As reported previously, the critically acclaimed remake of Resident Evil 2 overtook lifetime sales of the original last year and has sold an additional 800,000 units in the two months since.

A staggering rise, no doubt, and one that now surpasses the pace set by 2017’s soft reboot, Resident Evil 7. That being the case, the former’s likelihood of rising to third place seems all but certain at this point. For an IP that, not so long ago, was considered to be a shadow of its former self, Capcom has achieved a truly awesome turnaround for Resident Evil‘s fortunes, a success that looks set to continue in the immediate future and beyond. With Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake due out in just a few short weeks and Resident Evil 8 rumors already doing the rounds, we suspect it won’t be long until the franchise’s lifetime sales smash 100 million.

Resident Evil 3, on the other hand, is out April 3rd and, besides a reimagined campaign, will feature a standalone multiplayer component, Resistance. Capcom revealed a number of new details for the asymmetrical mode yesterday, a summary of which you can find here.