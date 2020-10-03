Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Reportedly Getting New DLC

With EA Motive’s debut solo project Star Wars: Squadrons launching just a few days ago, Disney’s lucrative IP set in that galaxy far, far away is clearly back in the gaming limelight once again. And while the multiplayer dogfighting action title continues to garner pretty positive praise from critics, a recent report has come to light that may be teasing brand new DLC for Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 smash hit, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Specifically, the intel comes by way of industry insider and The Escapist Magazine alumni Shinobi602, who revealed that there’s “more content coming down the pipe for DOOM and Jedi: Fallen Order,” in a now-deleted tweet. Whilst this information could just be a mistake and is certainly no official confirmation of new content coming to the game in the future, there might also be some credibility to the leaker’s latest claim.

As you probably already know, the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s next-gen offerings are just on the horizon, so it’s possible that the title could be re-launching on those aforementioned platforms in some sort of way. With that in mind, it makes sense that the Californian studio may be updating the game and adding in some extra content for fans to revisit it for a second time.

Respawn’s sci-fi take on the Soulsborne sub-genre sold above and beyond EA’s internal projections and was a success both critically and commercially. Not only is a sequel reportedly in the works, but a trilogy is allegedly in the pipeline as well. Meanwhile, for those who’re waiting for a follow-up to the studio’s popular shooter, Titanfall 2, you may also be in luck, as we’ve heard reports that a threequel to the 2016 multiplayer FPS is rumoured to be in active development.

In the meantime, though, what say you? Would you be down for more Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Or would you prefer to see a Titanfall 3 instead? Let us know in the usual place!