Epic’s Hosting A Fortnite Event Themed Around Its Feud With Apple

Proving that its crusade against Apple isn’t simply a joke (an intentional one, at the very least) gone too far, Epic Games has outlined plans to hold a special tournament in Fortnite over the weekend in order to keep the momentum going for its #FreeFortnite campaign.

The feud in question, which kicked off when the former decided to try and circumvent Apple and Google’s mandatory 30% fee for goods sold on its respective app stores, has so far only resulted in a war of words, though posturing from both sides, assuming neither backs down, is looking likely to result in a lawsuit, if recent legal filings are any indication. In retaliation, Apple has threatened to revoke Epic’s rights to use iOS and Mac development tools, a move that could also result in the latter’s Unreal Engine being removed from both platforms.

A messy and unnecessary situation, then, and one that the creator of gaming’s most popular battle royale seems to consider more of a publicity stunt than the result of genuine care for the consumer. Nowhere is that more evident than with a new event, the #FreeFortnite Cup, scheduled to kick off in-game on August 23rd. For a complete breakdown of the competition’s rules and how to participate, you’re best off heading over to the official announcement (link below). Alternatively, you check out the gallery below for a preview of the rewards up for grabs for those who steal a winning position.

Other prizes (which notably exclude anything Apple-related) are as follows:

Alienware Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

OnePlus 8 – 90FPS on a phone

PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

In related news, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is due to kick off next week, August 27th and will mark the arrival of yet another Marvel character to the shores of Apollo Island. See here for all the details.