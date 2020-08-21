Epic’s Hosting A Fortnite Event Themed Around Its Feud With Apple
Proving that its crusade against Apple isn’t simply a joke (an intentional one, at the very least) gone too far, Epic Games has outlined plans to hold a special tournament in Fortnite over the weekend in order to keep the momentum going for its #FreeFortnite campaign.
The feud in question, which kicked off when the former decided to try and circumvent Apple and Google’s mandatory 30% fee for goods sold on its respective app stores, has so far only resulted in a war of words, though posturing from both sides, assuming neither backs down, is looking likely to result in a lawsuit, if recent legal filings are any indication. In retaliation, Apple has threatened to revoke Epic’s rights to use iOS and Mac development tools, a move that could also result in the latter’s Unreal Engine being removed from both platforms.
A messy and unnecessary situation, then, and one that the creator of gaming’s most popular battle royale seems to consider more of a publicity stunt than the result of genuine care for the consumer. Nowhere is that more evident than with a new event, the #FreeFortnite Cup, scheduled to kick off in-game on August 23rd. For a complete breakdown of the competition’s rules and how to participate, you’re best off heading over to the official announcement (link below). Alternatively, you check out the gallery below for a preview of the rewards up for grabs for those who steal a winning position.
Other prizes (which notably exclude anything Apple-related) are as follows:
- Alienware Gaming Laptop
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- OnePlus 8 – 90FPS on a phone
- PlayStation 4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Nintendo Switch
In related news, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is due to kick off next week, August 27th and will mark the arrival of yet another Marvel character to the shores of Apollo Island. See here for all the details.
Source: Epic Games
