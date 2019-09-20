Fortnite X Batman Crossover Event Challenges Leaked

Fortnite Season X has nearly reached its end but Epic Games isn’t ready, just yet, to let the curtains fall on another successful three months for the battle royale. In fact, the developer still has one trick (that we know of) up its sleeve in the form of yet another crossover event. As with Marvel’s Avengers and the action-thriller John Wick films before it, none other than DC’s Batman is scheduled to be immortalized in gaming’s most lucrative franchise very soon.

Earlier this week, data miners unearthed the first scraps of evidence pointing to the Dark Knight’s upcoming visit to Battle Island in the form of some recognizable gadgets. Check them out below:

Following on from that rather telling leak, Epic confirmed its authenticity today via a new teaser, with a full reveal pencilled in for tomorrow, September 21st. That just so happens to be the same date that Batman fans will celebrate the Caped Crusader’s 80th anniversary, too, so many are expecting something quite special. How does bringing Gotham City itself to Fortnite sound?

As it turns out, that’s exactly what the studio is cooking up behind closed doors. What’s more, new data-mined info points to the addition of several limited-time challenges for players to complete in Batman’s stomping ground, which will be introduced via one of the game’s many Rift Zones.

The full list and their rewards are as follows:

Welcome to Gotham challenges

Light a Bat Signal, use a Batman Grapnel Gun and deal any damage with an Explosive Batarang (x) – 10 Battle Stars

Deal any damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a Batman Grapnel Gun (x1) – 10 Battle Stars

Defuse Joker gas canisters found in different named locations (x3) – 10 Battle Stars

Use a Batman Grapnel Gun in different matches (x3) – 10 Battle Stars

Light up different Bat Signals outside Gotham City (x3) – 10 Battle Stars

Deal damage to opponents with explosive Batarang (x250) – Unknown

Complete any two challenges to unlock a reward – Unknown

Complete any three challenges to unlock a reward – Batman logo spray

Complete any four challenges to unlock a reward – Batman logo banner

Complete all challenges to unlock a reward – Bat-Glider

Chances are, we’ll find out tomorrow what prizes are hiding behind those currently unknown rewards, but a Bat-Glider in itself is already inventive enough for yours truly. Be sure to check back with us tomorrow for the full scoop on Fortnite‘s latest event.