Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Joker Trailer

Since launch last year, Mortal Kombat 11 has welcomed an eclectic number of DLC characters through its doors.

Beginning with series icon Shang Tsung and followed by more MK mainstays in the form of Nightwolf and Sindel, fans of the fighting game now have a number of guest appearances to look forward to. Three such combatants from the world of cinema and comic books are stopping by for a quick round or two of blood-soaked action, the first of which – Terminator – is already available. The second? Well, he’ll be ingratiating himself with the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero at the end of January and fans will no doubt already know exactly who it is we’re referring to.

Yes, to celebrate Joker’s impending arrival, NetherRealm has now released a neat little teaser and you can check it out below:

Sadly, the trailer doesn’t contain any new gameplay for Batman’s infamous nemesis, but we can likely expect more on that front as release day approaches. In the meantime, however, folks that missed initial footage of Joker in action at last year’s Game Awards can catch it over here. The surprise reveal also debuted an entirely brand new look for the character which, fans generally agree, is infinitely superior to the original, which came under fire for looking too much like a cosplay attempt rather than the real deal.

As for the future and beyond for Mortal Kombat 11, Joker’s release will be followed in March with the long-awaited Spawn and, if ongoing rumors are to be believed, there’s a good chance that NetherRealm could make a surprise delivery in an otherwise empty February in the form of Fujin. The defender of EarthRealm hasn’t been playable in a Mortal Kombat title for over a decade, but you can see here for a roundup of all the supporting evidence.