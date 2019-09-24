Pokémon Go Update Makes Ditto More Common, Adds New Disguises

Unlike the mainline games, legendary and mythical beasts can often be more common than some of the most mundane members of the Pokédex in Pokémon Go.

Since the mobile game’s launch in 2016, developer Niantic has pumped literally hundreds of new ‘Mons into the wild for Trainers to catch, some of which can only be rarely obtained when certain prerequisites are met. Regional exclusives – a handful of Pokémon that can only be encountered in specific parts of the real world – are the most well-known example of that, but there exist several other fringe cases.

One of those pertains to the Generation 1 copycat Pokémon, Ditto. In the core RPG series, the amorphous pink blob is totally unremarkable in terms of rarity and is often used as a breeding mule due to its uncanny ability to morph into any other Pocket Monster. In Pokémon Go, however, sinking endless hours into hunting for Ditto can, more often than not, be a pointless endeavour. The king of copycats can only be found out in the wild disguised as a different critter and, unlike ultra-rare shiny Pokémon, simply initiating an encounter with any potential candidate won’t reveal Ditto’s true identity.

For that reason alone, searching for one can be devastating to one’s Poké Ball reserves but fear not – help is here. Fortunately for your sanity, Ditto can only disguise itself as a select few species and as of today, Niantic has updated that list with several new additions. See below for the full list.

Ditto Disguises (September 2019)

Bidoof

Hoppip

Numel

Seedot

Skitty

Spinarak

Weedle

Gulpin

Hoothoot

Ledyba

Paras

Remoraid

Venonat

Whismur

Of those 14 specimens, seven are new, meaning the developer has more than doubled your chances of adding one of the series’ weirdest creations to your team. Is the hunt worth the effort? That we leave for you to decide, though if you’re hoping to use score a Ditto for competitive play in Pokémon Go, don’t bother – his stats are horrible.