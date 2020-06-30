Psycho, Rear Window And More Hitchcock Films Coming To 4K Ultra HD

Have I used the lead-in about how many movies we’ve all been watching since the pandemic hit? Yes? Loads of times? My ghost writer is working on some new suggestions. In the meantime, let’s talk about something we’ve all been doing to pass the time while all the bars are shut. Watching movies. Didn’t see that one coming.

The last few months have seen plenty of new films release on digital. Lots of good ones, I’m sure. But why not take a dip in the past? A brand new 4K Ultra HD set of classic Alfred Hitchcock movies is reportedly being prepped for release in the near future. The set will include Psycho, Rear Window, Vertigo and The Birds, four immensely canonical names for any film fan to digest. Also included will be the original uncut version of Psycho, which contains minor pieces of footage that were removed from the finished movie.

You know, my dirty secret when it comes to being locked down at home is, contrary to the preamble, I haven’t been watching many movies. Shock horror! This is the plot to one of Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary unmade films. But really, if like me you’ve been slacking on your cinema education of late, this could be as good a place as any to get back into the groove.

Thinking of checking out these classic Alfred Hitchcock movies on 4K? Drop a comment with your thoughts below. I’m also happy to take more suggestions for classics that should get a spanky swanky new release. This one should definitely be worth it, though, especially with the titles attached.