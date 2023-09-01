Amazon reportedly beats Netflix in $100 million heist thriller bidding war by ingeniously offering the one thing its rival simply refuses to do

Streaming services appear to have bottomless pits of cash, the only surprising thing about Netflix and Amazon being locked in a $100 million bidding war for in-development heist thriller Crime 101 is that the news broke during the strikes when neither actors nor writers are willing to work until they get paid fairly.

Either way, it was easy to see why two of the heaviest hitters were desperate to secure a high concept caper that focuses on a string of jewel heists with ties to Colombian drug cartels taking place up and down the country that had Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal attached to star in a dual-pronged assault of A-list draws with proven streaming track records, but Jeff Bezos may have won by offering the one thing Netflix refuses to do.

Photo via El Deseo/Saint Lauren

According to Matthew Belloni of Puck, while the Crime 101 deal didn’t quite reach $100 million – with the final figure being pegged at a much more manageable $90 million instead – Amazon Studios has offered to award the finished feature a wide theatrical release, something that was obviously never going to be on the table with Netflix involved when the company has no interest in making any sort of notable impact at the box office outside of the contractually-obligated limited runs that qualify its awards season contenders for consideration.

Of course, it’s easy to see why top-level talent would be happier to agree to a multiplex deal as opposed to being consigned to devices only, but it’s got to sting that Netflix missed out on another Hemsworth his having already been responsible for both Extraction flicks and Spiderhead.