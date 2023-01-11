‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ IMAX trailer invites you on an Easter Egg hunt

In exactly five weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will kick off the first of six Phase Five movies with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As the opener to a whole new chapter of blockbuster films, the expectation is high for the threequel. The movie is expected to pave the way for future MCU installments and it’s now been confirmed that it will also contain a ton of Easter eggs.

In a post to its official Twitter account, IMAX confirmed that not only was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania filmed especially for IMAX, but that it will also be home to numerous Easter eggs, all of which you can hunt for “in glorious 1.90:1.”

Good thing Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is #FilmedForIMAX. Now you can hunt for Easter eggs 🔍 in glorious 1.90:1. #IMAXTrailer pic.twitter.com/G5RE05cMuk — IMAX (@IMAX) January 11, 2023

Exactly what these Easter eggs will contain remains yet to be seen. However, given the fact that the film’s producer Stephen Broussard compared the movie to big-hitters like Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, both of which had enormous implications for the remainder of the Infinity Saga, this installment is by far the largest in size and scope of all the Ant-Man movies.

The film’s new trailer has already revealed some Easter eggs of its own, including the return of Yellowjacket, Ant-Man’s arch nemesis from the first movie. Additionally, the arrival of M.O.D.O.K. has been one facet that fans can’t stop talking about.

Given Phase Four’s entertaining, but not altogether earth-shattering, installment of the Multiverse Saga, all eyes are on Phase Five to kick things into overdrive. Phase Four’s lineup had many convinced it would be Marvel’s best yet, but as we know by lackluster installments such as Eternals, that was not the case.

Phase Five will include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade. Quantumania’s promised Easter eggs give us hope that we’re finally at a point where we can set the stage for the events that will ultimately culminate in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters — IMAX included — on Feb. 17.