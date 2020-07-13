Ant-Man Star Reportedly Being Eyed For New Gods Role

Evangeline Lilly may have become the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s female heroes to get their name in the title of a movie, but her future as part of the franchise is now the source of constant speculation. After making some tone-deaf comments about the rapidly-accelerating Coronavirus pandemic that seemed to indicate she believed the whole thing was a hoax, fans were demanding that Marvel remove her from their shared universe.

While the actress is widely speculated to fulfill her contract and star in the upcoming Ant-Man 3, there have been rumors that it won’t be extended beyond that, with Marvel and owners Disney keen to distance themselves from any negative publicity. However, we’ve now heard that whether or not Lilly remains part of the MCU, she could end up joining another comic book franchise in a major role.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a Justice League Dark show is in the works for HBO Max and that Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9, both of which were correct – Lilly is being eyed for Ava DuVernay’s New Gods. According to our intel, Warner Bros. want The Hobbit star to play one of the Furies, an all-female team of fanatical warriors loyal to Darkseid.

We previously heard that the version of Darkseid set to feature in New Gods would be different from the one set to make a much bigger impact in the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and the subsequent news that the DCEU is going all-in on the multiverse only seems to reinforce the idea.

DuVernay’s New Gods has been in development for over two years now without making any real headway in terms of forward momentum, but if the studio are starting to draw up their wish-lists of actors and actresses for the ensemble, then perhaps some major announcements regarding the project’s future aren’t too far away. Watch this space for more.